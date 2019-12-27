Smartphone manufacturers are slowly getting rid of the headphone jack, and soon enough, you’ll need a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds if you want to enjoy your favorite music on the go. Luckily, you don’t have to wait for the headphone jack apocalypse to hit. Here are five deals on high-quality Bluetooth earbuds that you can get before the end of the year.
Music might just be the best way to drown out loud noises, but without proper noise cancellation, you won’t be able to enjoy your music the way it was meant to be heard. These HUB Audio earbuds offer an ergonomic fit and ambient noise cancellation so that you can jam out without outside distractions.
MSRP: $250
Sale Price: $71.99
One of the biggest reasons why many people haven’t migrated to Bluetooth earbuds is because of poor battery life, but these Kharbon Audio earbuds have the perfect solution. They feature a charging case that offers 150 hours of battery life, allowing you to listen to your favorite music for days on end without plugging into a wall charger.
MSRP: $200
Sale Price: $79
PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger
Bluetooth earbuds require the perfect balance between high-quality sound, battery life, and waterproof resistance. Most options provide one or two, but the PaMu Slides deliver all three. These Bluetooth earbuds offer great sound and up to 60 hours of battery life with the included charging case, plus their IPX7 water-resistance allows you to wear them during sweaty gym sessions or even a run in the pouring rain.
MSRP: $199
Sale Price: $99.99
The AirPods seem to be on everyone’s wishlist, but few people can justify the $199 price tag. With the AirSounds Pro, you can flex Apple’s sleek aesthetic at a fraction of the price. The AirSounds Pro deliver amazing sound quality, voice assistant compatibility, a truly wireless design, and water resistance, everything you can ask for in a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.
MSRP: $129.99
Sale Price: $34.99
Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App
Once you own a set of Bluetooth earbuds, it’s hard to leave home without them, especially if you travel abroad. With the HUB Audio M50s, not only will you enjoy high-quality sound, but you can also use the Aunu translator app to translate over 33 languages on the go, making them the perfect travel companion.
MSRP: $229.98
Sale Price: $99.99
Prices subject to change
