In order to reach your fitness goals, you need to measure your progress. Innotech Bluetooth 4.0 Smart Scale helps you do just that, with nine different health and fitness metrics. Right now, it's 25% off MSRP at just $51.99.

After the excess food of the festive period, losing weight is a common goal.

However, the number of pounds on the scale doesn't reveal much about your state of fitness. For instance, you can just as easily lose weight by shedding muscle as you can by burning fat.

Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, the Innotech Smart Scale tells you exactly what is happening. The device uses bioelectric impedance analysis to estimate your percentage of body fat, muscle, water, protein, visceral fat, and bone density in seconds.

You can see an instant read-out of this data via your smartphone, along with a rapid estimate of your BMR and BMI. The app also provides historic records for up to 10 users.

The Smart Scale usually retails for $69, but you can get it today for just $51.99 in a choice of two colors.

