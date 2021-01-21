Source: StackCommerce
You might think of gaming as just a fun way to spend weekends and evenings. But in an industry that generated an estimated $159.3 billion over the past year, there are many great careers available. The School of Game Design helps you dive into the creative side, with 120 hours of video training. You can become a lifetime member today for only $49.
As the name suggests, the School of Game Design provides the ultimate online education for aspiring pros. This vast learning library is stacked full of step-by-step tutorials, created by experts with 16 years of professional experience.
Along the way, you discover how to build 2D and 3D games from scratch using popular tools such as Unity3D. This includes both design skills and the coding aspect.
You also discover computer modeling and animation techniques, and students get unlimited access to royalty-free game art and textures.
Worth $5,990, a lifetime membership is now only $49 in a special price drop.
Prices subject to change
