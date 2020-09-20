When you're not at home, it's good to know who is snooping around your front drive. With motion detection and two-way audio, the Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera is a great home security upgrade. It's currently 70% off MSRP at just $59.95.
While many smart cameras are designed to stay inside, the Sinji embraces the great outdoors. The camera can be mounted on any outside wall, and it connects to your home network via Wi-Fi or Ethernet. With an IP65 rating, the white case is truly waterproof.
The camera captures 1080p live video, with an 85-degree viewing angle that covers both the front door and the garage. This means it's pretty difficult for intruders to sneak past.
In addition, the camera has motion detection. Whenever it notices a person moving about, you get a notification on your phone. You can then view the recorded footage, or see a live view and use two-way audio to speak.
It normally retails for $199, but you can pick up the Sinji today for just $59.95.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Plan your day with Hour Blocks and its amazing iOS 14 Home screen widgets
Planning your day is no fun but sometimes you find an app that goes some way to making it less boring. Hour Blocks does a decent job and it looks lovely, too.
Scribble Together gets the coolest iOS 14 App Clip we've seen so far
Scribble Together has released its new App Clip for Scribble Together, which will allow users to collaborate on a Scribble Together whiteboard even if they don't have the app.
Pick the best Eufy RoboVac for you with our handy guide
Eufy makes some pretty compelling robotic vacuums and there are a lot to choose from. With a vast difference between the lower end, more affordable models and the smarter, connected, high end options, there are many factors to consider when deciding which model would be best for your household. We have compared the best of Eufy's RoboVac range here so you can find the right one for you.