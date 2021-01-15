When it comes to digital creativity, having the right tools is crucial. Wondershare, an internationally renowned software developer and winner of the Future Tech Awards 'Best Creative Software Suite', offers low barrier creative solutions that will free up more of your time to do what you love most: create.

Wondershare: For Creatives by Creatives

Having been in the software development business for nearly two decades, Wondershare is a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Wondershare offers a wealth of solutions for its customers' problems, from video editing, diagramming, photo editing, prototyping and more. Wondershare's digital creativity suite has the solution for you.

Wondershare's video editing software, which makes creating videos fun and easy, (freeing up your time to make even more videos), includes:

Filmora X — for beginners and users wanting the easiest video-editing experience

Some of the other creative software solutions Wondershare offers include:

Vidair — Wondershare's video maker allows users to quickly and easily create video templates and take advantage of intuitive video editing resources, including text effects, imagery, video clips, and background music.

These are just a few of the creative solutions Wondershare has to offer and what earned the company's spotlight in the Future Tech Awards. To help celebrate this award, you can win an annual subscription to Wondershare Filmora X, the latest upgrade to Wondershare's video editing software.

Filmora X: Take Your Videos to the Next Level

Whether you're setting out to make your very first video or your hundredth, every creator knows how important it is to have the right tools. The creative team behind Wondershare know this from personal experience and it's that personal experience that drives each and every feature of Wondershare Filmora's video editing software.

Wondershare developed Filmora to make the process of editing videos quick and easy, freeing up more time for you to create. Last year, Wondershare Filmora9 wowed creators with its user friendly, low barrier video editing tools. Filmora9 even won Videomaker's Best Enthusiast Editing Software award in 2019. In his review of Wondershare Filmora9, TechRadar's Mark Wycislik-Wilson said it delivered, "Astonishing results at a truly astonishing price." and with this latest upgrade, Wondershare has added even more tools, effects, features, and more to give your videos a professional feel.

Launched in October 2020, Wondershare Filmora X builds upon the foundation of Filmora9 and adds some incredible updates that make video editing even easier, as well as a lot of fun! Some of the new features in Filmora X include: