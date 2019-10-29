The robot vacuum revolution has made life infinitely easier for countless home owners, but the most celebrated robot vacs on the market tend to be obscenely expensive.
This ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner gets the job done for a fraction of what you’d pay for a more well-known brand, and it’s currently available for 50% off at just $249.
The DEEBOT smart vacuum automatically scans and maps your home, allowing it to keep your floors clean with next-level efficiency at all times.
You’ll be able to take advantage of the latest Navi mapping technology in order to ensure that every corner of your living space is cleaned regardless of whether you’re at home or away, and it’s easy to control your DEEBOT using both an Amazon Echo or a Google Home device.
This intrepid vacuum even features multiple cleaning modes that can tackle a variety of different messes including dirt, debris, and crumbs.
Keep your floors sparkling clean without breaking the bank. This ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner is available for just $249—50% off its usual price for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
