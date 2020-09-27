While some industries are struggling right now, cybersecurity is booming, thanks to the massive shift to remote work. If you want to break into this lucrative career, the Complete Cyber Security Certification Training Bundle offers 11 great courses working toward key exams. It's worth $1,990, but you can currently pay what you want for the training.

According to industry experts, there will be a shortfall of 3.5 million unfilled jobs in cybersecurity by next year. As a result, top companies are willing to offer six-figure paychecks to anyone with the right credentials.

This bundle can help you get on the path to a career in cybersecurity, with 108 hours of educational content. Through engaging video tutorials, you'll learn how to apply cybersecurity principles to a professional environment.

This includes training on risk management, common threats, and disaster recovery for systems and networks. You also get extensive prep for top exams, including CISM, CISA, and CSP+. All the courses have great reviews, and they are delivered by genuine experts in the field.

To get the deal, name your price on two already-unlocked courses. Beat the average price paid to get access to the full lineup, worth $1,489.

