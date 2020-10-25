Most music apps are just simple libraries. In contrast, beaTunes lets you analyze every beat and create playlists using smart algorithms. It's normally $34, but you can get it today for $19.99 on Mac and Windows.
What makes a playlist? More often than not, we put together songs that have a similar mood. If you analyze these tracks, you will probably find they share similar characteristics such as tempo or key.
With numerous analysis tools, beaTunes helps to reveal these similarities. It's a fascinating way to interact with your music collection, and the app helps you find mixes made in heaven.
Rated at 5 stars on MacUpdate and 4 stars on CNET, this app automatically detects the tempo (BPM), key, color, segments, similarities, volume, and acoustic fingerprints of every track in your collection.
This metadata is searchable via tags, and you can ask beaTunes to find songs that match a sample. For dedicated music fans and musicians alike, this software is the ultimate playground.
Order today for just $19.99 to get an unlimited license at 42% off the full price.
