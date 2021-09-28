Whether you've already got your iPhone 13 or you're still waiting for yours to be delivered, the first accessories you're going to want to buy are an iPhone 13 case and iPhone 13 screen protector.
Thankfully, you don't have to spend fortune to keep your new iPhone looking pristine with these coupon deals from ESR. The accessory maker is offering a bunch of iPhone 13 accessories at a discount right now with some protection options starting at just $5.
- : ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, 3-pack | 33% off
- : ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max, 3-pack | 33% off
- : ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 | 60% off
- : ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro | 40% off
- : ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max | 35% off
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, 3-pack | 33% off
Shield your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro's screen from damage with this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. They are designed to be easy to install and keep your screen free from smudges and fingerprints too. Use code KEO74HEM and clip the coupon on its product page to save 33%.
ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max, 3-pack | 33% off
If you've got the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max, ESR has got you covered with specifically-sized screen protectors. This 3-pack falls to under $9 with code KEO74HEM and a $3 on-page coupon.
ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 | 60% off
iPhone 13 owners can take over half off ESR's Air Armor case by stacking code Z583ZYLQ with the 20% on-page coupon. At just $5, it's a no-brainer for new iPhone 13 buyers.
ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro | 40% off
It's just a few bucks more for the iPhone 13 Pro version of the Air Armor case with code S7ORC8SY and a 15% on-page coupon. Raised edges will keep both your screen and camera scratch-free.
ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max | 35% off
Upgraded to the 6.7-inch iPhone? The Pro Max version of the Air Armor case is also discounted. Just clip the coupon on its product page and use code DZM48C5X during checkout for a total of 35% off.
ESR's cases offer drop protection for your iPhone with shock-absorbing corners and raised edges around the display and camera bump while remaining thin enough to allow for wireless charging. Each case is clear and resistant to scratching and yellowing so you can let your iPhone's natural color shine through.
The screen protectors on offer today are designed to resist 11 pounds of force to protect your screen from damage while remaining crystal-clear so they don't interfere with your viewing experience. Whichever size you go for, you'll also receive an alignment frame that makes it easy to self-install your screen protector without any annoying bubbles.
You only have a limited time to use the above coupons with some expiring in just a few days so don't wait on placing your order.
