The best iPhone cases - the ultimate guide

iPhones are not cheap devices. In some cases, you're paying literally thousands of dollars for an extremely breakable slab of aluminum and glass. It doesn't matter how rugged Apple manages to make an iPhone, we, as users, are somehow able to make a mess of our expensive devices. Grabbing one of the best iPhone cases is an absolute must - lest ye want your snazzy new iPhone to end up scratched and cracked.

We're here to help - we know a fair bit about iPhone cases. We are every single one of us iPhone users, and we like to keep those iPhones protected. We have tried out loads of cases, and we know exactly which ones will keep your iPhone protected. So whether you've got the newest iPhone 14 Pro Max, a still solid iPhone 12, or an older iPhone X, we've put all the best cases below so that you can keep your iPhone safe.

Best iPhone 14 cases

The iPhone 14 isn't the biggest or the snazziest of the current crop of iPhones - but it's still worth getting it protected. One of these iPhone 14 cases should set you right, keeping your new device scratch and crack-free. These cases are just some of our favorites.

(opens in new tab) Smartish iPhone 14 Slim Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A smart choice This stylish-looking case by Smartish features a super grippy texture so you don’t drop it like it’s hot. It’s got protective air-pocket corners that function like airbags for your phone, lifted bezels for camera and screen protection, and it’s compatible with MagSafe. Just like the name suggests, this case is a smart choice. And the galaxy on the back looks sick. (opens in new tab) AICase Belt-Clip Holster Case for iPhone 14 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clip it and go! The AICase Belt-Clip Holster Case features a solid inner polycarbonate shell with a soft rubber outer cover. It’s outfitted with a handy belt clip so you can take it anywhere. Plus, it’s got raised egest to protect your camera and screen, and a non-slip edge design for a secure grip. It comes in 13 different colors so you can pick the one that suits your vibe best. (opens in new tab) Torras Shockproof iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shockproof This shockproof case by Torras feature third-generation X-shock technology on all four corners and 360-degree shock-absorbing airbags throughout the bumpers’ interior. It’s super silky and sleek to the touch. Plus, it’s a little translucent so you can see your Apple logo shine through. It comes in five cool colors so you can rock your individuality. (opens in new tab) Spigen Ultra Hybrid (MagFit) Designed for iPhone 14 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear choice Show off that gorgeous new iPhone 14 with a clear case like this one. The MagSafe ring, which comes in a few color choices, means that the case is MagSafe-compatible. It's super thin as well, so you'll barely notice it when it's on. This one is more to protect from scratches rather than drops, so if you find your iPhone tumbling this may not be for you. (opens in new tab) VISOZA clear iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just the basics Nothing fancy here, just a clear TPU case with strong reinforced corners to protect your iPhone 14 in case of drops. The padded corners also give your iPhone a bit of lift when you place it down face up, which keeps the camera module in the clear. (opens in new tab) Sonix Compatible with MagSafe iPhone 14 Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fashion and function Don't let this Sonix MagSafe Case's cute looks fool you. It's got 10-foot drop protection to keep your iPhone 14 from getting damaged. You can get it both with or without the MagSafe ring. We reviewed a previous model and loved the fun designs. We particularly like this flowery number, although your mileage may vary. There is a design for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 cases These are our favorite cases for the iPhone 14, with options that are rugged, options that are all about design, and options that won't break the bank. Almost like a 'best of' of all the iPhone 14 cases we've featured in our other guides. Don't worry if you want a list that's a little more niche - we've got all those as well.

(opens in new tab) Best heavy-duty rugged iPhone 14 cases Looking for something a little more rugged to protect your iPhone 14? Then these armored cases are just what you've been looking for. This list features slim armored cases as well as some that go all out with the rugged aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 clear cases These cases will let you see your shiny new iPhone 14 with transparent coatings. They'll keep your iPhone protected from scratches and drops, and in some cases they feature more rugged designs.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Wallet cases Want something thats going to protect your phone screen as well as the phone itself? Then one of these wallet cases will do you perfect. They're made of premium materials, and even come with slots to put cards and money to save space in your pocket or bag.

Best iPhone 14 Pro cases

The iPhone 14 Pro is the most impressive iPhone that Apple has ever released, with its new Dynamic Island and sumptuous screen. It's also more rugged than ever, with toughened glass smothering the front of the device. Does this mean it's break-proof? Absolutely not. These are some of our favorite iPhone 14 Pro cases.

(opens in new tab) OtterBox COMMUTER 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best protective case The OtterBox Commuter offers military-grade protection for your iPhone. Working perfectly with both wireless charging and apple's MagSafe, the Commuter is made form 35% recycled plastic and has a textured surface for non-slip grip and easy use. It's available in three colors and comes with a lifetime warranty. (opens in new tab) OtterBox Symmetry Plus iPhone 14 Pro Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best Antimicrobial case The OtterBox Symmetry Plus boasts many of the same features as the regular Symmetry line, along with antimicrobial properties to fight germs that gather on your phone. It comes in a ton of different colors, all of which are made with more than 50% recycled plastic. It has raised edges to protect your rear camera and your device's display. (opens in new tab) Spigen iPhone 14 Pro Liquid Air Armor View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best all-round case The Spigen Liquid Air Armor is one of our absolute favorite iPhone cases. It comes in a cool matte black finish (and two other colors), with a slim profile that's form-fitted and lightweight. It has an anti-slip matte surface so it's easy to hold onto and won't slide around on surface. It has Air Cushion Technology to protect from shocks and drops. (opens in new tab) Element Special Ops Case for iPhone 14 Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Aggressively rugged protection This case features double-reinforced construction with impact dissipation. It takes the fall so your iPhone doesn't have to, providing superior drop protection with its raised bezels corner shock absorbers. The sides are ergonomically designed for a comfortable, non-slip grip. It's also wireless charging ready, compatible with both MagSafe and Qi. (opens in new tab) Spigen Mag Armor (MagFit) for iPhone 14 Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Style for less With subtle, classy stripes, this case looks more expensive than it is. With MagSafe compatibility, textured TPU edges for grip, cushioned air pocket corners, and a slim design, you're sure to like Spigen's offering. It's even felt lined on the inside to keep your phone fresh and scatch-free while it's inside. Clip your phone in and never worry about drop damage again. Mous - Protective Case Limitless 5.0 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Gorgeous and protective This stunning case is made from a variety of appealing materials, including bamboo, aramid fiber, walnut, leather, and more. In our review of an earlier model of the Mous Limitless Case, we pointed out how much protection this case packs into a fairly slim form factor with AiroShock impact-absorbing technology.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro cases These are the pick of the iPhone 14 Pro cases crop, with appearances from every single niche you could want. Rugged cases, fashion cases and wallet cases are here, so there's a case for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Best heavy duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases These are the most protective cases you'll find for your iPhone 14 Pro, with some seriously rugged options. Slip your phone in one of these and you'll find how to make your phone more drop proof than ever.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe cases These cases are all MagSafe compatible with the MagSafe standard, letting you click your phone to a charger without needing to take the case off. Most do this with magnets built in the back, so they enhance the magnetism of the phone.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro clear cases Want to see your new phone even though it's in a case? Then make sure you pick up one of these cases. Made out of clear plastic, they'll let that purple iPhone 14 Pro really shine when you pop it out of your bag.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro wallet cases These cases will protect the front of your device, as well as add in some space to slip a few cards and some money. There are leather options here, as well as some more futuristic ones that are made of harder materials.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is like the iPhone 14 Pro, only much bigger. That gives you even more room to accidentally destroy your phone, with more screen to smash and more aluminum sides to scratch beyond recognition. Grabbing one of these iPhone 14 Pro Max cases is an absolute must - you might make the phone a little chunkier, but you'll thank it when you drop it.

(opens in new tab) ESR Krystec Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clear selection We've reviewed a number of ESR cases over the years, and love their protective functionality and reasonable price points. This clear case lets that gorgeous iPhone Pro Max shine through. Reinforced corners give you extra protection. HaloLock works with both ESR HaloLock charging docks, as well as the MagSafe charging standard. (opens in new tab) CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Endless possibilities Looking for something a bit more uniquely you? The CASETiFY Impact Case comes in loads of patterns so you'll be sure to find one that suits you. Plus, as noted in our review of a previous model, this case offers 8.2 feet of drop protection. CASETiFY features some super cool designs as well for the impact case, from licensed properties to custom art. (opens in new tab) totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro Max Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Totally thin There's thin, thinner, and then there's totallee Thin. As we noted in our review of an earlier model, this is the absolute bare minimum case for people who hate cases. It certainly provides scratch protection, but it's not for people prone to dropping their phones. There are a few colors available here too, including this rather fetching red. (opens in new tab) Case-Mate MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Nicely priced We've reviewed quite a lot of Case-Mate cases over the years, and we appreciate the 10-foot drop protection, appealing designs, and reasonable price points. This one is clearly MagSafe-compatible, lets your iPhone color shine through, and adds some personality. The corners are reinforced here as well, so you'll get a nice-looking case that's protective. (opens in new tab) Velvet Caviar Designed for iPhone 14 PRO MAX Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tough but cute Who says protection can't be cute? Velvet Caviar proves it can, and our review of an earlier model raves about the brand. The double-layered case has a soft microfiber lining and MagSafe compatibility. There are loads of trendy designs, plus you can get all kinds of matching accessories. Slightly bulkier than some, but you'll get more protection. (opens in new tab) OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Simple but tough While this looks like just a basic case, it has all of the features you need to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max. That bumper is thick, with a raised lip around the screen and camera module. The case is relatively slim and also offers MagSafe compatibility and has antimicrobial properties. It's made from 50% recycled plastic and comes in several colors.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases These are our very favorite iPhone 14 Pro Max cases, with all the bells and whistles. There are rugged cases here as well as cases designed to look good. We've found a good range, so there's sure to be a case for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Best heavy-duty rugged iPhone 14 Pro Max cases These iPhone 14 Pro Max cases are the toughest of the tough. They'll tank any drop, and make sure that your phone is kept in tip-top condition no matter the circumstances. Just make sure there's extra room in your pocket.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet cases Slipping into any bag, these wallet cases have slots for money, cards and other specifically sized plastic or metal oblongs. They'll also keep that massive iPhone 14 Pro Max safe from drops and scratches.

Best iPhone 14 Plus cases

The iPhone 14 Plus is the latest new addition to the iPhone family and features a new larger screen to go with the mid-range internals. That bigger screen makes it easier to break, so one of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases is going to do you well as you slip it into your pocket, miss, and watch it tumble towards the floor, corner first.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Plus cases These are the best of the iPhone Plus cases, and our favorites. There are cases of all kinds here, such as clear, wallets, and rugged. All of them are excellent, and there's sure to be a case for everyone.

Best iPhone 13 cases

The iPhone 13 is still a solid iPhone to get your hands on, and it'll even save you money to do so. You'll want to keep it good and safe though with one of these cases, to make sure that you don't get any unwanted scrapes, scratches or cracks.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 13 cases These are the cream of the iPhone 13 case crop, with a range of different styles and designs. We've carefully picked them all to make sure that you're getting the best cases possible. There's an iPhone 13 case here for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Best heavy-duty rugged iPhone 13 cases Looking for a case that will keep your phone absolutely safe, no matter what? These super rugged cases are the most brutal we've found, and they'll protect your iPhone 13 from all but the very highest drops.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 13 clear cases If you want to see the color iPhone that you got instead of hiding it behind a solid case, then one of these clear options will do you really well. It'll still protect your phone, but you'll be able to see the cool color underneath.

(opens in new tab) Best wallets for iPhone 13 Want a case that will not only keep your iPhone safe but also has room to store some cards and some money? One of these wallet-style cases will give you everything you're looking for.

Best iPhone 13 Pro cases

Maybe your old iPhone 13 Pro case is getting a little worse for wear, or maybe you've just saved some money and gone to buy a slightly older device. Either way, you're looking at one of these iPhone 13 Pro cases so that you can keep your device looking pristine.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 13 Pro cases These are the best of the iPhone 13 Pro case, with loads of options to choose from. There are thin ones, heavy-duty ones, and wallet cases. There's a case for everyone on this list.

(opens in new tab) Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro If you want the most protection possible for your iPhone 13 Pro, then these cases are the way to go. They're thick, protective, and shock absorbent to make sure your iPhone is protected from most types of damage.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe cases Some cases get in the way of the MagSafe Magnets on the back of your iPhone - these ones don't. They'll clack onto that charging magnet without issue, and then the power will flow through the case and into your battery.

(opens in new tab) Best clear cases for iPhone 13 Pro When you put a case on your phone, you often cover up the cool color you chose when you bought it. A clear case like those in this list will mean that you'll still be able to see through to the color underneath while your phone is protected.

(opens in new tab) Best Folio cases for iPhone 13 Pro These cases protect the front as well as the back of your device, so you'll not have to worry about the screen scratching in your pocket. Some even have room for other bits and bobs like cards and money.

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the bigger version of the previous iPhone model, with a larger screen than the non-Max version. As with all the Max iPhones, that just means there's more phone to break, so grabbing one of these iPhone 13 Pro Max cases is a must.

(opens in new tab) Best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases These are the absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There are tonnes of different types of cases here, from protective bumpers to leather wallets and folio cases. There's a case here for everyone, and it's the perfect place to start your search.

(opens in new tab) Best rugged iPhone 13 Pro Max cases If you want to make sure that your iPhone 13 Pro Max is as well protected as possible, then make sure you pick one of these. The most armored cases you can find, and they'll all keep that phone break-free.

(opens in new tab) Best leather iPhone 13 Pro Max cases This list of cases features options made out of premium leather. They'll smell good, and they'll age nicely over the course of their lives. Some are wallet cases too, with space to store your cards and some money.

Best iPhone SE cases

The iPhone SE will actually fit all the same cases as the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7, as they all share exactly the same design. That means if you have one of those older phones you'll also be able to use these cases. These are our favorite iPhone SE cases.