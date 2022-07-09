Best iPhone 13 cases iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 is a beauty and you'll surely want to keep it intact and looking amazing. The iPhone 13's camera module is just slightly larger than the iPhone 12's, so you will need a new case for iPhone 13. We've picked out some great iPhone 13 cases for you to check out.

Which of the best iPhone 13 cases should you buy?

The iPhone 13 is a fantastic handset, as detailed lovingly in our review. No matter which way you go, you'll certainly want to protect it from damage. If you're going to be using a MagSafe charger like the Apple MagSafe Charger or other best MagSafe accessories, you'll want to be sure to choose a case with MagSafe compatibility. Personally, I find MagSafe accessories very satisfying when you hear and feel that magnetic "thwack." Plus, you know it's really going to stay in place. However, if you don't see yourself ever using that feature, you probably don't need to pay for a MagSafe case.

In addition to a case, I'd strongly suggest picking up one of the best screen protectors for your iPhone 13 if you want to keep it in mint condition.

You can always count on Apple to make a fantastic case that fits the iPhone to absolute perfection. I like Apple's colorful silicone MagSafe case for the wide variety of gorgeous colors that you know will coordinate beautifully with your iPhone. The MagSafe magnets just work as intended. The interior of the case is soft to the touch, which will keep your iPhone scratch-free.

If you want something a bit more feminine but you still want MagSafe compatibility, check out the entire fun and fashionable Kate Spade MagSafe iPhone case lineup. Many of the Kate Spade cases are stylish and feminine while still being fairly neutral color-wise, so they go with your whole wardrobe. On the other hand, if you just want something basic and inexpensive and don't care about MagSafe compatibility, the ESR case is a great pick. Owning a number of ESR cases, I know they generally offer a lot of protection for a little bit of money.