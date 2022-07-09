Best iPhone 13 cases iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 is a beauty and you'll surely want to keep it intact and looking amazing. The iPhone 13's camera module is just slightly larger than the iPhone 12's, so you will need a new case for iPhone 13. We've picked out some great iPhone 13 cases for you to check out.
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe - various colors
- Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)
- Sleek and simple: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)
- Designer duds: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13
- Great value: ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13
- For the adventurer: SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 with Built-In Screen Protector
- Best of all worlds: Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips Compatible with MagSafe
- On trend: Casely iPhone 13 Case
- Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone 13 Case
- Ombré: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap Case - MagSafe Compatible Clear Case with Beautiful Detailing - for Apple iPhone 13
- Cool materials: Mous Limitless 4.0 for iPhone 13 - Compatible with Apple's MagSafe
- Upscale folio: Nomad Modern Leather Folio for iPhone 13
Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe - various colorsStaff Pick
I'm sure you're not surprised to see an Apple-branded case at the top of this list. There's a reason for that: Apple cases always hug the iPhone's curves perfectly. The slim silicone case is lined with microfiber to cradle your iPhone gently inside. Choose from an appealing color array designed to blend beautifully with the iPhone colors. Plus, the iconic Apple logo graces the back of the case.
Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)
Sometimes you've just got to show off the color of that beautiful new iPhone with a clear case. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is slim, lightweight, and clear, as described in our review of a previous model. Spigen's air cushion technology offers lots of protection in a trim package. It's MagSafe-compatible, too.
Sleek and simple: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Case (2021)
CYRILL has a case for you, whether you want a simple, basic neutral case or something a bit more interesting. This basic black case is made of vegan faux leather. It's shock absorbent and has a soft microfiber lining.
Designer duds: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13
Get the designer look on your iPhone 13 with a Kate Spade case from Incipio. As you can tell from our review, we love the way this case looks. Choose from a wide variety of fashionable cases that are slim, protective, and have MagSafe compatibility.
Great value: ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13
This simple, clear TPU case delivers great value. With air-guard corners and military-grade protection, you'll find that you don't have to pay a lot for protection. The angled, faceted edges give it a bit of a different look.
For the adventurer: SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case for iPhone 13 with Built-In Screen Protector
Give your iPhone 13 an extra layer of protection with this heavy-duty case. It has a built-in screen protector and your iPhone is sealed inside for extra waterproofing.
Best of all worlds: Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips Compatible with MagSafe
We love Speck cases for their great protection and slim form factor. This one is a favorite because it's clear (so it shows off your iPhone 13's color), has those grips along the sides to help keep you from dropping your phone, and it's MagSafe-compatible. There's also a glittery option if you'd like a little bling. We reviewed the glittery Speck Presidio for the iPhone 11 and loved its stylish yet functional design.
On trend: Casely iPhone 13 Case
Casely has a whole slew of colorful and trendy patterns from which to choose, such as the "Sunny Days" shown here, florals, scenic landscapes, marble looks, animal prints, and much more. Get a case with or without MagSafe compatibility, and you can choose how thick and protective you want your case to be.
Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone 13 Case
When you really don't want a case on your phone but want just a bit of protection, there's Totallee. I noticed while reviewing this case for a previous model iPhone that it's literally thinner than my fingernail and weighs next to nothing. Don't expect major drop protection, but this is the minimalist case you want if you want your iPhone scratch-free. Note that the clear option is a different material and is slightly thicker.
Ombré: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap Case - MagSafe Compatible Clear Case with Beautiful Detailing - for Apple iPhone 13
Another appealing variation for a clear MagSafe-compatible case is this gorgeous ombré option that we reviewed, the ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap Case. You'll see your iPhone's gorgeous color at the top with a gradual shift to the case's color at the bottom in either rose or gold.
Cool materials: Mous Limitless 4.0 for iPhone 13 - Compatible with Apple's MagSafe
Mous cases are substantial and protective without being overly bulky. When reviewing this case, we found it to be particularly aesthetically pleasing. And yes, this lineup is fully MagSafe-compatible. The Mous Limitless 4.0 comes in all kinds of cool materials such as real bamboo, walnut (wood), aramid fiber, specked leather, acetate, and more.
Upscale folio: Nomad Modern Leather Folio for iPhone 13
You can count on Nomad for high-end leather accessories. This stylish folio case is wrapped in American Horween leather and will develop a warm patina over time. The folio holds up to three cards and cash and the case is MagSafe-compatible. Color options include Rustic Brown or black.
Which of the best iPhone 13 cases should you buy?
The iPhone 13 is a fantastic handset, as detailed lovingly in our review. No matter which way you go, you'll certainly want to protect it from damage. If you're going to be using a MagSafe charger like the Apple MagSafe Charger or other best MagSafe accessories, you'll want to be sure to choose a case with MagSafe compatibility. Personally, I find MagSafe accessories very satisfying when you hear and feel that magnetic "thwack." Plus, you know it's really going to stay in place. However, if you don't see yourself ever using that feature, you probably don't need to pay for a MagSafe case.
In addition to a case, I'd strongly suggest picking up one of the best screen protectors for your iPhone 13 if you want to keep it in mint condition.
You can always count on Apple to make a fantastic case that fits the iPhone to absolute perfection. I like Apple's colorful silicone MagSafe case for the wide variety of gorgeous colors that you know will coordinate beautifully with your iPhone. The MagSafe magnets just work as intended. The interior of the case is soft to the touch, which will keep your iPhone scratch-free.
If you want something a bit more feminine but you still want MagSafe compatibility, check out the entire fun and fashionable Kate Spade MagSafe iPhone case lineup. Many of the Kate Spade cases are stylish and feminine while still being fairly neutral color-wise, so they go with your whole wardrobe. On the other hand, if you just want something basic and inexpensive and don't care about MagSafe compatibility, the ESR case is a great pick. Owning a number of ESR cases, I know they generally offer a lot of protection for a little bit of money.
