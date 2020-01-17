We got up close and personal with VIZIO at CES 2020 where it announced its first ever OLED TV alongside a range of improvements to the rest of the TV lineup and some crazy cool gaming stuff (alongside the next generation of its SmartCast operating system and an overhauled audio lineup you can see here).

Spend even just a few minutes with any of VIZIO's new kit and you'll come away thinking "I want this."

VIZIO's biggest splash is its OLED TV, which brings deeper blacks than ever before in a super-slim profile. VIZIO also launched its V-Series, M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X for 2020.

The P-Series Quantum X will be available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch models. It has 792 local dimming zones on the large end and takes the peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. It's nuts. It's gorgeous.