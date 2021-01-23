Source: StackCommerce
If you prefer keeping your online activity under wraps, using a VPN is pretty essential. BulletVPN provides fast connections and top security on all your devices — and you can currently get a lifetime subscription for just $38.99.
There are many good reasons to protect yourself online — from avoiding trackers and hackers to unlocking streaming sites and more. No matter where your priorities lie, BulletVPN has you covered.
Described by The VPN Guru as a "reliable, fast, and secure VPN provider," this service offers speedy connections anywhere in the world. The network comprises 119 servers in 51 countries, all running to a strict no-logging policy.
BulletVPN works on a long list of devices, including computers, phones, tablets, games consoles, smart TVs, and routers. You can protect up to six devices on one account, with 256-AES encryption and a choice of protocols.
This VPN is also torrent-friendly, and it can remove local restrictions on Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, and other sites.
Worth $540, lifetime service with BulletVPN is now just $38.99 with this deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
