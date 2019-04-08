Using headphones while you work makes a lot of sense. You can cut out unwanted noise from the environment around you, and you can ensure you are listening to music you actually like; however, did you know that what you listen to can affect your productivity?

Listening to your favorite music may be fun, but it's not necessarily the best for your production. Time is a valuable resource, and if you want to make the most of it, Focus@Will is the best music service to listen to increase your production.

Focus@Will is the ultimate productivity music service that provides over 50 channels of exclusively curated music specifically designed to help you focus this program has been scientifically proven to increase attention span and increase your productivity by 400%.

Just look at some of the potential benefits of Focus@Will:

Make better use of your time with more focused attention

Reduce distractions from noisy coworkers, a busy office environment, or whatever draws your attention away.

Do better work and earn the promotions and raises you deserve.

Create a more sustainable work habit with over 50 channels to choose from, and timed work sessions.

Channels include acoustical, ambient, alpha chill, focus spa, classical piano, electro bach, and many more.

Compatible with iOS, Android, and Sonos, so you can listen to Focus@Will on your favorite platform and always take it with you.

Focus@Will normally would cost you almost $300, but right now through iMore Digital Offers, you can get a lifetime subscription to Focus@Will for only $70!

So stop listening to the same old tunes that aren't helping you work to the best of your ability, get Focus@Will for 75% off and start working smarter!

