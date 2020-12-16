Source: StackCommerce

Using a VPN is essential to stay secure online, but many services place a cap on usage. In contrast, IPVanish VPN offers rock-solid protection and fast connections on unlimited devices. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for just $29.

Whether you want to avoid trackers or simply bypass local restrictions, IPVanish has you covered. This VPN has "a long list of features, including several that you won't often see elsewhere," according to TechRadar.

The service spans over 40,000 IP addresses, with 1,600 masking servers in 75 locations. This ensures you remain truly anonymous online, while 256-bit AES encryption keeps your data under wraps.

IPVanish offers unthrottled speed, meaning you can enjoy content in HD. You have a choice of VPN protocols, and your subscription includes 250GB of secure cloud storage from SugarSync.

You can use IPVanish on all major desktop and mobile platforms, and the company behind the VPN operates a strict "no-logging policy."

Order today for just $29 to get one year of unlimited protection, usually priced at $143.

Prices subject to change