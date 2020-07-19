When it comes to your online security, a VPN is your most powerful defense against those who are out to steal personal information such as credit card numbers and bank account logins. Even if you are on a private network, your data can all too easily fall into the wrong hands. Although many VPNs protect you from such threats and allow you to surf the web anonymously, some will still maintain a record of your online history. Why not use a VPN service that is guaranteed to not log your data?

VeePN is your all-in-one key to ultimate cybersecurity for life. For those unfamiliar with the perks of a VPN, the shortlist includes scrambling your IP address, bypassing online geofilters, and encrypting your data so that it never falls into the wrong hands. VeePN features bank-level AES 256-bit encryption, DNS leak prevention to keep your identity safe in all cases, and blazing fast connection speeds thanks to more than 2,500 servers located around the world. Along with their strict no-logging policy, you can be reassured that you'll have complete anonymity online.

It's time to take the tape off of your webcam and check out VeePN. Right now, you can get a 10-device lifetime subscription to VeePN for only $29.99, a fraction of its original cost.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.