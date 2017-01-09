Looking for a new vehicle that supports CarPlay? Here's a list of the cars that have integrated Apple's hands-free feature.
In the market for a new car — one with CarPlay? Apple has posted a list of compatible vehicles on its site — and new ones are showing up every month. With more than 100 models already supporting the hands-free feature — and others announcing support for future models — it can be confusing trying to figure out if your future vehicle has CarPlay enabled.
Never fear: iMore is here. Here's a current list of the cars that Apple says support CarPlay, and we'll keep the list updated as more announcements are made. Keep in mind, CarPlay is often packaged as an option for these vehicles, so you may need to jump to a higher price point in order to take advantage of it.
Acura
- 2017 NSX
Audi
- 2017 A4
- 2017 Q2
- 2017 Q7
- 2018 A5
- 2018 S5
- 2018 Q5
- 2018 SQ5
Buick
- 2016 LaCrosse
- 2016 Regal
Cadillac
- 2016 ATS
- 2016 ATS Coupe
- 2016 ATS-V
- 2016 CT6
- 2016 CTS
- 2016 CTS-V
- 2016 ELR
- 2016 Escalade
- 2016 Escalade ESV
- 2016 XTS
Chevrolet
- 2016 Camaro
- 2016 Camaro Convertible
- 2016 Colorado
- 2016 Corvette
- 2016 Corvette Convertible
- 2016 Cruze
- 2016 Impala
- 2016 Malibu
- 2016 Silverado
- 2016 Silverado HD
- 2016 Spark
- 2016 Suburban
- 2016 Tahoe
- 2016 Volt
- 2017 Bolt
- 2017 Sonic
- 2018 Traverse
Citroen
- 2016 Berlingo Multispace
- 2016 C3
- 2016 C4
- 2016 C5
DS Automobiles
- 2016 DS 3
- 2016 DS 3 Cabrio
- 2016 DS 4
- 2016 DS 5
Ferrari
- 2016 488 GTB
- 2016 488 Spider
- 2016 California T
- 2016 F12 Berlinetta
- 2016 F12 tdf
- 2016 FF
- 2017 GTC4Lusso
Ford
- 2017 C-MAX
- 2017 Edge
- 2017 Escape
- 2017 Expedition
- 2017 Explorer
- 2017 F-150
- 2017 Fiesta
- 2017 Flex
- 2017 Focus
- 2017 Fusion
- 2017 Taurus
- 2017 Transit
- 2017 Transit Connect
- 2017 Mustang
- 2017 Super Duty
Genesis
- 2018 G80 3.3T Sport
GMC
- 2016 Canyon
- 2016 Sierra
- 2016 Yukon
- 2016 Yukon XL
- 2018 Terrain Denali
Holden
- 2016 Captiva
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Spark
Honda
- 2016 Accord
- 2016 Civic
- 2017 Ridgeline
- 2017 CR-V
- 2018 Odyssey
Hyundai
- 2016 Sonata
- 2017 Elantra
- 2017 IONIQ
Jeep
- 2017 Compass
Kia
- 2016 Optima
- 2017 Cadenza
- 2017 Forte
- 2017 Forte5
- 2015 / 2016 Optima
- 2015 / 2016 Sedona
- 2015 / 2016 Soul
- 2016 Sorento
- 2017 Soul Exclaim
- 2017 Sportage
Lamborghini
- 2017 Centenario
Lincoln
- 2017 MKC
- 2017 MKS
- 2017 MKT
- 2017 MKX
- 2017 MKZ
- 2017 Navigator
- 2017 Continental
Mercedes
- 2016 A-Class
- 2016 B-Class
- 2016 CLA-Class
- 2016 CLS-Class
- 2016 E-Class Cabriolet
- 2016 E-Class Coupe
- 2016 GLA-Class
- 2016 GLE-Class
Mitsubishi
- 2016 Pajero
- 2016 Pajero Sport
- 2017 Mirage
- 2017 Mirage G4
Opel
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 KARL
Peugeot
- 2016 208
- 2016 Partner Tepee
Porsche
- 2016 911
- 2017 718 Boxster
- 2017 Macan
Seat
- 2016 Alhambra
- 2016 Ibiza
- 2016 Leon
- 2016 Toledo
Škoda
- 2016 Fabia
- 2016 Octavia
- 2016 Rapid
- 2016 Superb
- 2016 Yeti
Subaru
- 2017 Impreza
Suzuki
- 2016 Baleno
- 2016 Ciaz
- 2016 SX4 S-CROSS
- 2016 Vitara
Vauxhall
- 2016 Adam
- 2016 Astra
- 2016 Corsa
- 2016 Insignia
- 2016 Viva
Volkswagen
- 2016 Beetle
- 2016 Beetle Cabrio
- 2016 CC
- 2016 e-Golf
- 2016 Fox
- 2016 Golf
- 2016 Golf R
- 2016 Golf SportWagen
- 2016 GTI
- 2016 Jetta
- 2016 Lamando
- 2016 Passat
- 2016 Polo
- 2016 Scirocco
- 2016 Sharan
- 2016 Spacefox
- 2016 Tiguan
- 2016 Touran
- 2018 Atlas
Volvo
- 2016 XC90
- 2017 S90
- 2017 V90
Questions?
Do you have CarPlay installed in your vehicle? How are you liking it? Let us know!
Reader comments
These are all the cars that currently support Apple CarPlay
2015 Sonata has it, it's installed on mine.
Also the Nissan Maxima 2017...
This list is very incomplete. The link you included in your article is up to date, so if you are going to copy/paste, you should do so from the current link. By the way, I have a 2016 Tucson and it has Carplay (and is listed in the link, but not your incomplete article). Put some effort into it!
It's the new iMore...
It's an impressive list - moreso if incomplete (from Apples point of view)
Might want to also add the aftermarket devices you can get, we had one from pioneer (DA120) which was excellent before we got a new Polo with CarPlay already fitted.
And it would also be interesting to know which manufacturers are offering combined Apple/Android support or if there are any that are exclusively CarPlay? Most I have come across support both.
And which manufacturers have better integration into the cars native systems (heating etc) - though then you are into the realms of reviews I guess.
Finally Any word if Tesla would ever support it? That would be awesome (though I guess increasingly unlikely)
The dashboard is the new battleground for the future of cars - it will grow in importance as cars become more about software than the mechanics... interesting times...
Just got a 2017 Mercedes E300. Has Apple CarPlay. Not to thrilled with it. Waze is not supported and the phone functionality is limited while connected. I ask Siri to google a phone number and Siri says she can't do it while connected.
I have CarPlay in my Honda Accord. I don't use it for one main reason - the voice quality in phone calls is terrible. The sound is very compressed and very poor compared to the Bluetooth connection. So I just use Bluetooth instead. I'm hoping iOS 10 fixes this.
Why is BMW missing from the list?
I have a MY 17 BMW 440i Gran Coupe on order right now & I waited until after Aug. 16. to have Car Play as an option. They started adding Apple Car play as an option as of Aug 16 builds. It just went into production today! I can't wait!
2015 Sonata and 2015 genesis both have it. CarPlay is installed on both.
Auto makers need to step it up with adding more 2015 models.
I have this in my Impala. Phone call are so crips and clear. I highly recommend it on the next car purchase.
Note only apps that have been built with carplay. Its not every app.
Anybody else notice there phone gets hot?
Yay! The Skoda Yeti! Forget the Subaru Forester, not supported. :-P
Bad journalism---BMW supports Carplay on most models as of August 2016. Why bother writing articles that are factually wrong.
How many of those car manufacturers have updated their initial CarPlay release to support iOS 10? I have a Volvo XC90 2016 and there has been no update, so I do not have for example the GPS showing in my instrument cluster as demonstrated in the keynote way back when. Only the built-in GPS has that feature.