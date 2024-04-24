Apple's 'Made for Business' Today at Apple series will highlight how products can help small business owners

Apple has today announced a new Today at Apple series that is designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs learn how iPhones, iPads, and Macs, among other things, can help their businesses grow and succeed.

The new series, titled 'Made for Business,' will be led by small business owners and will highlight Apple products as well as its services including Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Tap to Pay on iPhone, the company announced. The sessions will help businesses reach their owners in new ways, we're told.

Today at Apple sessions have historically focused on individual users and how they can make the most from their Apple products. Other series' have included teaching people how to take better photos and work with them on their Mac as well as how to perform more common and mundane tasks.

All about business

Apple announced the new series via a press release, saying that the whole thing will kick off starting next month.

“At Apple, we know small businesses are the backbone of local communities, which is why we are constantly innovating to help at every stage of their growth,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said via the press release. “Our retail stores provide only-at-Apple experiences such as community and education sessions, free Today at Apple programming, and ongoing support from in-store experts who help small businesses find the perfect technology to supercharge their work.”

The new series will kick off during National Small Business Week in the U.S and offer six “Made for Business” sessions throughout May in Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. with other programming offered at select stores around the world throughout the year.

Apple highlighted one of the small businesses that will be involved in running sessions. "Mozzeria, a Deaf-owned pizzeria founded with a mission to provide customers with a warm, memorable, and visually captivating experience of Deaf culture," is based out of Washington, D.C. Apple explains. "During the session at Apple Carnegie Library, Theodore Miller, Mozzeria’s director of National Operations, will demonstrate how the restaurant’s staff leverages Apple’s accessibility features to help break down barriers and empower the business."

Small businesses can make use of a range of Apple devices including the best Macs it's ever made. And with Tap to Pay on iPhone, it's easier than ever for people to take contactless payments using nothing more than the iPhone that's already in their pocket. Those things, and more, will all be highlighted during the 'Made for Business' sessions, Apple says.

Those who want to get involved in any Today at Apple sessions can sign up for one via the company's website. All sessions are free regardless of the subject and are well worth taking in. Sessions are available all year round and give people the chance to learn from the people who know all while being in an Apple Store with quick and easy access to any new accessories or devices that might be of use.