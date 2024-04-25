Spotify slams Apple for continuing 'to break European law' — will submit app update that contains 'basic pricing and website information'

For months, Spotify has been trying to update its iPhone app that would let you go directly from the app to the Spotify website to buy a subscription, so that it could avoid the App Store fees when subscribing in-app. Now it’s had to restrict its enthusiasm, instead logging an update that will have “basic pricing and website information”, what it calls “the bare minimum outlined under the European Commission’s ruling.”

When Apple was fined an inordinate amount of money and told to allow links to websites by the EU, Spotify likely thought it was out of the woods. Apple, however, had other ideas — you could have links to the outside web, but you’d have to pay Apple for the privilege. Spotify, which claims to “remain committed to giving consumers real choice in our app,” has had an ordeal getting its updates that are supposed to go with the EU’s ruling okayed by Apple — and now it's had to downgrade its contents.

“Apple continues to break European law”

"Apple continues to break European law,” and unfortunately that means we still can’t give EU consumers the information they need and the choices they deserve in our app. Here’s what we mean. pic.twitter.com/tkcXQkRqLyApril 24, 2024

In a statement posted to X , Spotify laid down its complaints with Apple. It claims that Apple “punish(es) developers with new fees”, and that “by charging developers for communicating with consumers through links in-app, Apple continues to break European law.” It’s the sign of a long and embittered fight between App Store architect and a librarian coming to blows with an angry author who doesn’t like that their book isn’t in as opportune spot as it could be — even though that book is seven years old, and competes with the librarian’s own literature.

Spotify has little sympathy amongst many Apple users — while it cries unfair around the App Store fees and being charged for out-linking Apple-based Spotify users are still clamoring for AirPlay 2, and native HomePod support. Something that competing streamers like YouTube Music and Deezer managed years ago, while Spotify drags its feet. Even for the likes of lossless playback, a long-promised update that’s yet to surface, Spotify continues to stumble. So when the green circle complains about App Store fees, it can ring hollow when it has managed to drop the ball with so many other features.

