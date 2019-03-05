Subscription boxes are a fun treat for anyone. Subscribers get a box full of surprises every time one arrives. But why should humans have all the fun? If you're looking for a way to treat the special dog in your life, consider subscribing to BarkBox.

BarkBox is a monthly subscription box for dogs. Each box contains two original toys, two bags of treats, and a chew. The box is centered around a different theme every month. You can purchase a one-month, six-month, or 12-month subscription.

The boxes are tailored to specific dog sizes, and there are three size options. The small size box is for dogs who are 20 pounds or less. Medium is for dogs weighing between 20 and 50 pounds. The large box would be for dogs over 50 pounds. They recommend sizing up if your dog is on the border.

If your dog tends to be a bit tougher on toys, you can specify when you order that you want more durable toys for no extra charge. If your dog is extremely tough on toys, you can upgrade to the more expensive Super Chewer subscription.

BarkBox is the ultimate gift for the special dog in your life.

There is no wheat, soy, or corn in any of the boxes. There are also special allergy-friendly BarkBoxes available, in case your dog is allergic to turkey, chicken, or beef.

The sample box that BarkBox sent me happened to arrive just in time for my younger dog Zuzu's seventh birthday! Luckily she was willing to share with her older brother, Coda. The box contained a squeaky hedgehog toy, a stuffed boots toy, a bag of Bacon and Maple Bonfire Bites, a bag of Pumpkin Spice Latte Mutt Mallows, and an elk chew.

What a treat

BarkBox: What I like

My dogs loved each and every item in this box. My little red Zuzu is a toy fiend, and the hedgehog is her new favorite fetch and cuddle toy. She has not let it out of her sight since she received it hours ago. She has been playing exclusively with the two BarkBox toys since the box arrived.

Both of my dogs are quite food-motivated, and they went nuts for the treats. As soon as she caught a whiff, Zuzu jumped all over me to get at them. I gave her one of each, a Bonfire Bite and a Mutt Mallow, which she gobbled down in a hurry. Coda, who is an older gentleman of 15, is a bit more refined and won't chase me for treats. I did give him a Bonfire Bite and the elk chew, both of which he accepted gratefully and devoured quickly.

BarkBox will work with you if you find any part of your box unsatisfactory. If your dog particularly loves something in the box, you can order more of the item on BarkBox's website.