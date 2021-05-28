Best AirPods Max cases iMore 2021

If you're entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and love listening to music with great over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are probably for you. However, they come with a case that resembles, shall we say, some undergarments. A good case is needed if you want to protect your headphones and don't like the case that was shipped with them. Let's explore the best AirPods Max cases on the market today.

Great protection and value : co2CREA Hard Carrying Case Staff Pick The co2CREA Hard Carrying Case is shockproof, dustproof, and water-resistant, so it will protect your AirPods Max from drops, splashes, bumps, and dust. You can carry your case with the included hand strap, and it features space for chargers and other accessories. $29 at Amazon Luxury leather : Pad & Qulll AirPods Max Leather Case The Pad & Quill case is a handmade leather case with a nylon interior lining. It also acts as a stand for your AirPods Max if you want to stand them up on your desk. The Pad & Quill case also has an interior pocket so you can store a charging cable and brick, as well as access to the charging port so you can charge your AirPods Max right in the case. $129 at Pad & Quill Magnetic butterfly inside : Waterfield Designs AirPods Max Shield Case The Waterfield Designs case is made from premium materials and should last for years to come. The best feature of this case is the Magnetic Leather Butterfly, which allows your Airpods Max to enter ultra low power mode without its Smart Case. If you like the Smart Case, you can use it with the Shield Case. $99 at sfbags Hard shell and waterproof : VOMA Leather Case for AirPods Max The VOMA Leather Case is made of waterproof leather and has an EVA hardshell exterior, which will protect your AirPods Max from drops, dust, and water. It has an interior removable mesh pocket to store your accessories and a handle for easy carrying. $19 at Amazon Premium leather style : BlackBrook AirPods Max Smart Case The BlackBrook case is made from premium-grade leather and has a classic look. You can store your AirPods Max, and also have access to charge them right in the case. This case also has magnets, so you can put your headphones in low power mode when inside. $149 at Amazon Automatic sleep mode : Yinke Case for New Apple AirPods Max The Yinke case automatically will set your AirPods Max into sleep mode. It's a hardshell case with a shockproof, waterproof, and scratchproof design. There is also room for your charging accessories. $23 at Amazon Not a case : Spigen Ultra Hybrid PRO The Spigen Ultra Hybrid PRO is not a case but a cover to provide additional protection to your AirPods Max if you like the case that was shipped with them. They simply cover the outer cups of the headphones to protect against daily damage and scratches. The covers are clear plastic, so your AirPods Max keeps their original look. $25 at Amazon

Which AirPods Max case should I buy?

The AirPods Max are the only Apple-branded over-ear headphones. They feature great sound, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode. They also ship with a Smart Case that is very un Apple-like looks-wise. You may also want an additional case for traveling or to act as a stand on your desk.

The co2CREA Hard Carrying Case is our staff pick because it's a combination of function and value. It's a great case to travel with, as it's shockproof, dustproof, and water-resistant. It has a handle to carry your AirPods Max if you aren't packing it away in another bag. You can also store your charger or other accessories in the hard case.

If you have a little more cash to spend, the Pad & Quill leather case is worth a look. It's a leather case with a nylon interior lining with an interior pocket for storage. Best of all, the case acts as a stand for your AirPods Max on your desk.