Best true wireless earbuds for iPhone users 2023

If you want the most convenient headphone experience possible, then you're not going to find one better than true-wireless earbuds. You'll want several things from them, such as excellent sound quality, brilliant battery life, and a good charging case that's portable enough for you to take them anywhere.

There are some incredible options out there if you're looking for true wireless earbuds, with some big companies making some great options. The AirPods Pro 2 manage to top the list here, but some of the other options here are well worth a look. These are the best true-wireless earbuds.

Best wireless earbuds

The verdict is in

The AirPods Pro 2 scrape the top of the list, but they are followed in hot pursuit by some of their competitors. The Denon AH-C830NCW are the surprise of the bunch, pulling closely alongside the Apple option with a solid price point and compelling features, while the likes of the Status Between 3ANC closing in.

If you're going to get any from this list, I'd humbly suggest looking at the Status option as well. They're very reasonably priced, and you'll be impressed by the sound quality and fit — a neutral sound stage which present your tunes as the original mix intended, without breaking the bank. Whichever you choose, however, you're getting some of the best wireless buds out there.