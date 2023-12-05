Best true wireless earbuds for iPhone users 2023
Your ears will love these true wireless buds.
If you want the most convenient headphone experience possible, then you're not going to find one better than true-wireless earbuds. You'll want several things from them, such as excellent sound quality, brilliant battery life, and a good charging case that's portable enough for you to take them anywhere.
There are some incredible options out there if you're looking for true wireless earbuds, with some big companies making some great options. The AirPods Pro 2 manage to top the list here, but some of the other options here are well worth a look. These are the best true-wireless earbuds.
Best wireless earbuds
Best Overall
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, especially if you're an iPhone user. They have the best ANC that you'll find anywhere, and they're super comfortable to boot. They'll also click on a MagSafe charging puck.
Music to your very own ears
Uniquely disc-shaped, and with amazing sound and personalisation options, the Denon PerL Pro are incredible in-ear buds for audiophiles. They come at a high price, and could do with stronger noise-cancellation features, but will make your tunes sound heavenly.
Simple and excellent
The Denon AH-C830NCW are some of the best and crucially, most simple in-ear wireless buds out there. We loved how they sounded in our review, and the lack of an app made them a breath of fresh air in ease of use. They're a little chunky, but comfortable as well.
Great alternative
If you're looking for AirPods but want something a little different with some super high-quality sound, then look no further than the Satus Between 3ANC. They look funky, but they sound great and they're super comfortable. They cost less than the AirPods Pro as well — a great package.
Anime themed
Some super solid earbuds that just happen to be Evangelion-themed. They sound really good, and look great — even if you're not interested in the show, they are still an excellent option if you're after a pair of HiFi in-ear buds. No ANC, mind you.
For the rocker
The design of the Marshall motif II is the first thing you'll spot, and they look wicked. They sound pretty good too, and you'll love the way they work for things like rock and metal. Classical music fans might not be quite as big fans, but they're great for pretty much everyone else.
The verdict is in
The AirPods Pro 2 scrape the top of the list, but they are followed in hot pursuit by some of their competitors. The Denon AH-C830NCW are the surprise of the bunch, pulling closely alongside the Apple option with a solid price point and compelling features, while the likes of the Status Between 3ANC closing in.
If you're going to get any from this list, I'd humbly suggest looking at the Status option as well. They're very reasonably priced, and you'll be impressed by the sound quality and fit — a neutral sound stage which present your tunes as the original mix intended, without breaking the bank. Whichever you choose, however, you're getting some of the best wireless buds out there.
