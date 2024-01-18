Every Apple Vision Pro spatial game we know about so far

Apple Vision Pro spatial games are set to launch alongside Apple’s first foray into the world of virtual and augmented reality on February 2nd, fully utilizing its impressive hardware. From its eye and hand tracking to the two advanced chips inside, there's loads of power on board for gaming experiences to take advantage of.

These aren’t traditional games: The spatial component means they will take advantage of the size of your actual surroundings by giving you more space to move or even combining digital assets with your living room. Though we don’t know too much about it just yet, future Apple Vision Pro spatial games could potentially build arenas around your actual home to fully immerse you.

Want even more immersion? Pop in a pair of USB-C AirPods Pro 2 and you’ll get a more personal Spatial Audio experience. If you can’t wait for the launch, these are the Apple Vision Pro spatial games we know about right now, plus what we want to see next.

Every confirmed Apple Vision Pro spatial game so far

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

Game Room — we know almost nothing about Game Room right now, other than the fact it is a spatial game coming to Apple Vision Pro. At a guess, it could be some kind of tutorial for spatial games or a social function for connecting to other Apple Vision Pro users. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon.

What the Golf? — whacky and strange, What the Golf? is funny, weird, and creative. Being a game all about putting a golf ball, you might suspect it’s simple, but it gets tougher as obstacles get in the way and the ball shifts into tennis balls, cars, cans of soda, and more.

Super Fruit Ninja — taking the classic iPhone game Fruit Ninja and putting it in your living room, Super Fruit Ninja will likely take advantage of your real-life space to let you cut as much fruit as your heart desires.

Apple Arcade in Apple Vision Pro

250 Apple Arcade titles will be available on your Apple Vision Pro when it launches. Given the best Apple Arcade games are likely to keep you busy for a long time, you may want to keep your subscription.

As of right now, we don’t know if the Apple Vision Pro will get any spatial games on Apple Arcade, but that could give potential users even more of a justification to subscribe.

Games we want to see on Apple Vision Pro

Beat Saber – One of the most intuitive and fun VR games out there, Beat Saber could be excellent with Apple Vision Pro’s mixed reality capabilities. A rhythm game all about smashing blocks with big glowing swords, this is pure fun

Tea for God — Tea for God was one of the more innovative VR games thanks to its ability to use the environments of its users. In Apple Vision Pro, you could map out your house and plan a shooter game that requires physically walking into rooms and around obstacles.