Every Apple Vision Pro app we've heard about so far

Every confirmed Apple Vision Pro app is designed to work with Apple's unique AR headset, with special controls and UIs. The Apple Vision Pro finally launches in the US on February 2, with other regions set to follow suit, and with that comes a whole host of great apps to get the most out of it.

With wide support for HDR content, eye tracking, and hand tracking, the Vision Pro is a great-looking headset that focuses on spatial computing. This essentially means it has a huge focus on rendering 3D objects and capturing your environment making it perfect for use in an office setup.

As part of this, apps have to be specifically designed to fit into what you see in your everyday life so all the above below will be hand-tailored to work on Apple's headset. For $3,500, the Vision Pro comes with two 4K displays, an Apple silicon processor, and some seriously smart software.

Here are all the apps currently confirmed to be coming to Apple Vision Pro in the future.

Every confirmed Apple Vision Pro app so far

The Apple Vision Pro will come with support for Apple's own suite of apps like Safari, Mail, FaceTime, Notes, and Mindfulness. The Photos app comes with the ability to run Spatial Video and Apple TV + allows you to stream the best Apple TV Plus movies to whatever size screen you like. Freeform jumps to Vision Pro too — it's all about collaboration, giving you and members of your team space to sketch ideas, show off plans, and create mood boards. If you are looking to visually represent an idea quickly, this is an excellent choice.

As well as this, you can play the best Apple Arcade games as the entire library can be played on a virtual screen at any time.

As for third-party Vision Pro apps, here's what's been publicly announced so far:

Cisco Webex — Cisco Webex is a video conferencing app with some smart functions like a whiteboard for team collaboration and calendar functionality, to plan meetings with multiple team members.

Disney + — Through Disney +, you can stream almost everything Disney owns, from Pixar, to Marvel to Star Wars. There are also some great original movies, documentaries, and The Simpsons.

Fantastical — An award-winning calendar app, Fantastical combines an accessible UI with weather notifications, preset templates to plan your day, and functionality to add social media apps.

Game Room — We don't actually know anything about the mysterious Game Room other than it is a spatial game designed for Apple Vision Pro. It could perhaps be some sort of introduction to spatial games, with a tutorial on how they work.

JigSpace — JigSpace is an app for creating and sharing 3D presentations. This would be particularly good if you're in a team working on physical objects or for demonstrations when teaching.

Max — HBO's streaming service, Max, includes HBO original films, TV shows, and documentaries, alongside brand-new movies. It recently just received the Barbie movie so watching that on the big screen of the Vision Pro sounds like a treat.

Microsoft 365 — This is less an app and more a whole suite of apps from Microsoft including Word, Excel, Outlook, Defender, OneDrive, and more.

Slack — The ultimate communication platform for teams, Slack comes with the ability to make different chat rooms for different topics, has integration with Google services, and has plenty of ways to customize your experience to be more efficient.

Super Fruit Ninja — Taking the classic Fruit Ninja formula and letting you play it in your very own living room, the Apple Vision Pro will take advantage of both eye and hand-tracking to let you really feel the fruit you slice your way through.

What the Golf? — A companion to What the Car?, which is currently on Apple Arcade, What the Golf? is a fun, charming, and brilliant little puzzle game all about golf. Using a club, your own body, and a host of other items, you have to get the ball in the hole but it's not nearly that simple.

Zoom — Finally arriving on Apple TV just last month, Zoom had a huge surge in users back in 2020 and soon became one of the most popular video-chatting services out there. This should help you organize meetings or game nights with your friends.

Apple Vision Pro apps we're hoping to see

Though it is an AR headset designed to work in everyday life and not a traditional VR headset intended for games, we still hope to see a few fun titles on there. The likes of Beat Saber could work great in the confines of your living room and even room-scale experiences like Thrill of the Fight or Tea for God could be enhanced by the Vision Pro's impressive Apple Silicon chip. With how much support Apple has thrown behind Apple to put out both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 on iPhone 15 Pro, it would be great to see a VR Resident Evil in Apple Vision Pro too.

Unfortunately, there isn't a native Netflix app from launch but you can run your iPad version of Netflix on it. Hopefully, we'll see the app arrive in the future. Alongside this, apps like YouTube and TikTok will be welcome additions for when you need an entertainment fix.

Though the headset seems to have some excellent productivity apps so far, it would be nice to see a reason for creatives to check it out too, with optimization for Logic Pro or Procreate. Drawing apps, in particular, could be great for their ability to replicate the feeling of drawing on a real easel. As we approach the launch, we are likely to see the announcement of more apps and future projects. 2024 seems set to be a big year for Apple fans.