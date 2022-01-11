Best flash drives for backing up your iPhone iMore 2022

If you're looking to save some space, add some new music to your device, or plan to move a large file, having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is great. There are dozens of iPhone flash drive options to choose from online, and we've highlighted our favorites that give you the most bang for your buck. Here are the best flash drives for backing up your iPhone.

Durable : iDiskk (MFi Certified by Apple) 128 GB Photo Stick Staff Favorite Whether you're looking to transfer movies and photos or want to free up space on your iPhone, the iDiskk MFI-certified flash drive is an option to consider. Designed with a durable aluminum build, it comes with a free app that supports shooting photos and videos while instantly saving your masterpieces straight to the flash drive. From $40 at Amazon Apple-friendly : JDTDC Apple MFi-Certified Photo-Stick This is an efficient and affordable memory stick with 128 GB of storage space. It comes in several color options and has a Lightning plug and a USB plug that can be used with the simple flick of its switch. $104 at Amazon The multitasker : iDiskk MFI Certified 256GB Photo Stick for iPhone USB C iDiskk brings a Photo Stick for more than the iPhone. This four-way model is compatible with any device that uses USB-A, USB-C, Lightning, or micro-USB. It's the ultimate mini dongle-stick! $61 at Amazon Trusted brand : SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone The SanDisk flash drive is designed to transfer your files, so you can free up space fast. It automatically backs up all photos and videos and easily streams videos on the go. The SanDisk flash drive for iPhone and iPad is the perfect little accessory to keep in your bag if you need that extra storage. This price is for the 128 GB size, but you can choose anything from 32 GB to 256 GB, depending on your needs. $45 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy PC friendly : The PhotoStick Omni The PhotoStick flash drive for iPhone and iPad is a USB and Lightning port adapter that works seamlessly with Mac and PCs. You can use it to store up to 128 GB of files and charge your iPhone on the go with a portable battery pack. From $130 at Amazon

Find the perfect flash drive for your iPhone

Are you a big fan of using the best iPhone flash drives? Do you prefer iCloud? Do you just airdrop your files to your Mac once you run out of space on your iPhone? There are many storage options out there, but we're huge fans of the iDiskk MFI-certified 128GB Photo Stick because of its price and rugged design.

If you're in the market for a flash drive that's better for multitasking, then we're going to have to recommend the iDiskk MFI Certified 256GB Photo Stick due to its increased compatibility.