The BlendJet One is billed as "The World's Most Powerful Portable Blender," which it may be, but that honorific implies more of a market for portable blenders, doesn't it? As long as you're not expecting the power of a full-sized blender, you'll enjoy this little cutie.
Portable and easy
BlendJet One
Bottom line: This portable blender is quick and easy to use at home or anywhere.
The Good
- Easy to use
- Easy to clean
- Portable
- Blends ice smoothly
- Comes in lots of fun colors
- Charges via USB-C port
The Bad
- Not nearly as powerful as my kitchen blender
Convenient
BlendJet One: Features
The BlendJet One is a single-serving portable blender. It's a nice-looking device and it comes in 14 different colors. Charge it up via the USB-C port on the front; you'll get 8-12 blends from a single charge. Each blend cycle is 30 seconds, though you can certainly run multiple cycles if one isn't enough. A couple of times, I got an "error message" (flashing red and blue lights), but a quick plug-in was enough to reset it and get it working again.
Before using, you'll want to read BlendJet's tips because they aren't necessarily intuitive. Tips include putting the liquid in first, cutting fruit into small pieces before blending, and not putting hot liquids inside. You definitely don't want to fill the blender close to capacity (I learned that the hard way.) You'll also find instructions for clearing jams, cleaning, and deep cleaning. Basic cleaning is simply putting a drop of dish soap in with some water, running a blend cycle, and rinsing. I also learned you can start the BlendJet One upside down to get the blades going full-speed before flipping it over to blend when you have heavier blending jobs.
Make smoothies, sauces, dressing, and baby foods and more with ease.
I own a Vitamix, which is one of the best blenders you can buy. In fact, you frequently see them in bars and restaurants. Compared to a Vitamix, the BlendJet One is just ... weak. But that's probably not a fair comparison at all. I just don't want anyone to expect that a tiny hand-held blender is going to do the same job as a dedicated full-sized kitchen blender.
The BlendJet One worked great for my mini banana smoothie, which was about a quarter cup of milk, a quarter of a frozen banana, and a couple of tablespoons of powdered peanut butter and cocoa. It was a bit more challenged by larger, tougher jobs. The cherry "frozen yogurt" I made with frozen cherries, yogurt, and almond milk never got fully blended, even though I ran it through several blend cycles, turning it upside down and every which way. It ended up quite chunky, which was fine for my tastes, but not for everyone. I probably had way too many cherries in the mix. I also tried a slushie but realized I put too much ice in it.
The key is to use plenty of liquid, more liquid than solid. As long as you do that, the BlendJet One works great, even with frozen fruit. I can see taking this to the gym to blend your protein smoothie fresh, before or after a workout. I can see using this to make fresh baby food for your baby with food from the table, right AT the table. The BlendJet One is great for making salad dressings, sauces, anything that's primarily liquid. For smaller jobs like that, this blender will be easier to use than your big kitchen appliance.
Perfect for small jobs
BlendJet One: What I like
The BlendJet One is the perfect gadget for making smoothies on the go, baby food at the table (at home or not), sauces, salad dressings, and more. As long as what you're making is primarily liquid, the BlendJet One can handle frozen fruit and ice, no problem.
Not for big jobs
BlendJet One: What I don't like
Forget about making anything very thick. If you don't have a lot of liquid (I'd say close to half the ingredients), it just won't blend like a full-sized kitchen blender would. You can also forget about making a large portion if there's anything solid in the mix. When putting your ingredients into the container, I'd stay a couple of inches below the top if you want it to work (unless you're only mixing liquids and powders.) This is definitely a small-jobs blender.
Right job, right blender
BlendJet One: Bottom line
Need a pre- or post-workout smoothie you can pack in your bag? Are you making baby food, sauces, dressings, and the like? BlendJet One is the blender for you. But if you have heavy-duty blending needs, you're better off with a "real" blender. I'll admit I'm totally spoiled by my Vitamix blender, which can literally blend anything (including, probably, my iPhone.) The BlendJet One is not a Vitamix. But if you take it for what it is, a portable hand-held mini blender, it's a capable little device.
Great for what it is
BlendJet One
Mini blender
As long as you're not expecting the BlendJet One to do the job of a full-sized, high-end appliance, you'll enjoy this portable, personal-sized blender.
