This subscription box of coffees from around the world is sure to please even the most selective coffee drinkers. Each month's subscription box contains four freshly roasted, whole bean, single origin coffees with different flavor profiles. Driftaway contributes to coffee growers around the world to help them create a sustainable lifestyle.

Driftaway Coffee's World Explorer Coffee Sampler is a monthly subscription box for people interested in coffees from around the world. Each one pound box comes with four different bags of coffee, each bag containing four ounces of freshly roasted whole coffee beans. Each bag is a single origin coffee with a different flavor profile: fruity, classic, balanced, and bold. The fruity coffee is light roasted, typically from Africa. The classic coffee is a medium roast, generally from South America. The balanced coffee is a light roast, usually from Central America. The bold coffee would be a dark roast, from anywhere in the world. The coffees are roasted in Brooklyn, NY on Fridays and sent out within six days of roasting.

Each coffee comes with a postcard that explains a bit about that coffee's origins and the farmer that grew it. The card shares information about the coffee producer, notes from the roaster, and bit of trivia. You can provide direct feedback to the farmer that grew your coffee. Driftaway donates five cents from the sale of each pound of coffee to World Coffee Research, in order to help small farmers around the world make a sustainable living from growing coffee.

Driftaway's subscription box contained some of the best coffees I've had in my life.

My subscription box arrived just four days after roasting! My fruity coffee, Kinini, was from Rwanda. It was a light roast with notes of citrus, white grape, and caramel. My classic coffee, Fazenda Mariano, was a medium roast Brazilian with notes of hazelnut, chocolate, and candied orange. Altos de Marfil, the balanced light roast coffee, was from Ecuador and had notes of pineapple, white grape, and cashew. Finally, the bold coffee in this box was a dark roast from Lima Coffee in Peru, with chocolate, nutty, smoked caramel notes. I confess my palette is not sophisticated enough to sense those notes myself, but perhaps the true coffee experts can. All I can tell you is that they were delicious. Note that none of the coffees are flavored at all; the flavors mentioned above are only notes in the coffee itself.

Incredible coffee

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Box: What I like

Of the four coffees I received, three of them were easily some of the best coffees I've had in my life. I don't think I've ever had such freshly roasted coffee, either, just four days from roasting. I enjoyed reading about each of the coffees and the farmers that grow them. I also like that Driftaway helps smaller coffee farmers around the world make a living. I also felt very fancy drinking this, it was quite a departure from my usual bag of grocery store beans.

I love trying new things and experimenting with different coffees. I love to travel around the world and while it's not possible to do so every day, I can try coffees from around the world anytime. This is a real treat.