Fried foods are delicious, everybody loves them, but they're not great for our health. If you're a fan of deep-fried food and you haven't tried air frying, you must. Air frying is a much healthier alternative to deep-frying. With the help of an air fryer, you can recreate your deep-fried favorites with nothing but hot air and little to no oil. I tried the Elechomes Air Fryer, and I've got to say, it's definitely one of the best air fryers I've ever used. Not only is it extremely user friendly and easy to clean, but it's also affordable and does a beautiful job at recreating my favorite deep-fried dishes in a delicious, healthy way. It includes an extensive recipe book and an easy to follow user manual. I'd highly recommend this air fryer to anyone interested in air frying. It's a great value and delivers scrumptious eats and treats every time I use it.

Easy, quiet, fast Elechomes Air Fryer review: What I like

It's super easy to use! The Elechomes Air Fryer is convenient and easy to use. You unbox it, unwrap it, and it's plug-and-play from there on out. It features a clearly labeled LED control panel display with a power button and a start/stop/reminder button. It shows a temperature icon on the left-hand side of the screen with a plus button above to increase temperature and a minus button below to decrease temperature. On the right side of the screen, you'll see a time icon. There's a plus button above to add cook time, and a subtract button below to decrease cook time. The center of the screen is where you see your cook time displayed. There are conveniently six pre-programmed cook buttons displayed at the bottom of the screen. You'll see a preset button for french fries, chicken, seafood, steak, shrimp, and desserts from left to right. There are six preset buttons. These preset buttons are programmed to cook their labeled foods at an exact temperature for a specific amount of time to ensure even and thorough cooking. The buttons are intuitive to use, and the user manual is informative and easy to follow. It outlines all of the preset default temperatures and cook times, as well as the time necessary for preheating at each temperature setting. It gives a very thorough rundown on using this air fryer, so if you feel lost, refer to the manual.

It comes with an extensive recipe book. I'm fairly new to air frying. I have a toaster oven, air fryer combo in my kitchen, and I've used dedicated air fryers before, but the Elechomes Air Fryer is the first dedicated air fryer I've owned. This air fryer comes with an extensive recipe book full of delicious looking savory, and sweet recipes. Who knew you could bake a cake in an air fryer? I know I didn't. I decided to try a classic and family favorite first and made crispy chicken breasts. The recipe was quick and easy, and we already had all of the necessary ingredients in our fridge. I balked a little when it gave a cook time of only 13 minutes. I just couldn't believe it could turn large, raw chicken breasts into perfectly air-fried delights in 13 minutes. Well, it did, and they were delicious! My total prep and cook time for the crispy chicken breasts was 23 minutes. I don't know about you, but if I have the ability to create a delicious meal for my family in under 30 minutes, I am ecstatic. It was a big hit! My next attempt was simply to air fry some frozen Arby's curly fries. I dumped about a third of the bag into the basket, which is quite spacious and can fit a large amount of food.

I decided to hit the preset french fry button, and it automatically started cooking the fries at 400-degrees for 25 minutes. This pre-programmed button will automatically remind you (with beeps) to shake your fries at 13 and five minutes to ensure even cooking. I love this feature. You'll get automatic reminders via certain presets, and you have the option to manually set reminders for yourself if you want. The Arby's fries ended up being cooked to perfection when I went to shake them at 13 minutes, so we pulled them, and they were enjoyed by all. I love how fast and efficient the Elechomes Air Fryer is. I love how fast and efficient the Elechomes Air Fryer is. I was able to create a healthier alternative to some of our fast food favorites under 45 minutes, and that is a beautiful thing. I also want to mention how incredibly quiet the Elechomes Air Fryer is. It's much quieter than our microwave or the process of stir frying a dish with the fan on, which is a huge plus. Extra quiet operation for the win. The bonus recipe book that comes with the Elechomes Air Fryer is wonderful. It features eight different categories: Eggs & Cheesy Foods, Bread & Pizza, Vegetables, Beef, Pork & Lamb, Chicken, Seafood, and Dessert. I would never have thought to cook a lot of these foods in an air fryer, so it's very helpful to have. There is a large variety of recipes, and all of them look great!

One of the best things about the Elechomes Air Fryer is that it's extremely easy to clean. You need to unplug the air fryer to allow it to cool down completely before cleaning. Elechomes recommends withdrawing the baskets for faster cooling, and I second this suggestion. Once it's cool, wipe down the outside of the air fryer with a moist cloth, although I don't feel this step necessary every time you use it, but only if there's a bunch of food buildup on the outside. The removable baskets are dishwasher safe. The removable baskets are dishwasher safe. Let me repeat that, the baskets are dishwasher safe, which warrants a big hooray in my book. I usually quickly hand wash mine, but I love having the ability to throw them into the dishwasher. You'll want to clean the inside of the air fryer with a slightly moist, non-abrasive sponge to remove any food debris. Additionally, gently clean the heating coil if it needs it. Please note that the heating coil must be dry before turning the air fryer back on. Large, bulky, must clean Elechomes Air Fryer review: What I don't like

It requires an ample amount of counter space. The Elechomes Air Fryer is large and bulky. It requires an ample amount of counter space. It measures 12 by 15 by 14-inches. Plus, you need extra room to pull out the baskets, which equates to an additional foot of space, give or take. It's certainly not compact, so make sure you've got the space and a place to put it in mind before purchasing. You must clean this air fryer thoroughly after every use. This is kind of annoying, but to be expected. Especially if your recipe requires oil. A lot of grease and food debris builds up in the bottom basket. Like I mentioned above, both baskets are dishwasher safe and easy to wash by hand. Note that the baskets have a non-stick coating, so you'll want to avoid cleaning them with metal utensils or abrasive cleaning materials. The competition

TaoTronics Air Fryer The TaoTronics Air Fryer is a worthy and comparable competitor. It's slightly smaller than the Elechomes Air Fryer, measuring 12 by 12 by 13-inches. It features 11 preset buttons, which is almost twice as much as the Elechomes' six. It also includes a bonus recipe book. However, the Elechomes Air Fryer wins out when it comes to basket space and price. It has slightly roomier baskets and is $30 less expensive than TaoTronics.

Cosori Air Fryer The Cosori Air Fryer is an extremely popular model with over 30,000 reviews and a four and a half star rating on Amazon. It features a 5.8-quart food basket, which is slightly smaller than the Elechomes Air Fryer's 6.3-quart basket. Like the TaoTronics, it also has 11 one-touch preset buttons versus only six on the Elechomes. However, the Elechomes Air Fryer wins again when it comes to price. It's also $30 less expensive than the Cosori. Elechomes Air Fryer review: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You're curious about air frying The Elechomes Air Fryer is a great way to recreate your favorite deep-fried dishes more healthily. It's very user friendly and easy to clean. You want an easy, convenient way to cook your food This Air Fryer makes cooking fast, easy, and convenient. You want something that is easy to clean The removable baskets on this air fryer are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The body of the fryer can be cleaned quickly with a moist towel or wipe. You should not buy this if ... You don't have a lot of space This air fryer is large and bulky. It requires a significant amount of counter space. You hate cleaning The Elechomes Air Fryer must be cleaned after every use. 4 out of 5 The Elechomes Air Fryer is a great product and an easy, convenient way to air fry your food for a healthier lifestyle. If you want a great way to keep tabs on your health, check out Apple's new health app. The Elechomes Air Fryer has the capability to make a large variety of culinary delights and cooks quickly and efficiently. It comes with a great bonus recipe book and an easy to follow user manual. The baskets are dishwasher safe, making them simple to clean. It features a large food basket and operates extremely quietly. It's an easy way to make your favorite deep-fried dishes more in a healthier manner. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a great air fryer that's an excellent value.