The GlocalMe G4 Pro is an iPhone 11 Pro-sized, SIM-free global hotspot that gives you a cellular Wi-Fi hotspot that supports up to five simultaneous devices, which you can use from your home office or anywhere in the world. The device offers significant benefits, chief of which is internet access without having to subscribe to a specific cellular service. The device itself runs on a version of the Android OS, but you can't use it as a standalone cell phone or web browser. It has 5GBs of storage space, although, as far as I could tell, there is no way to access the storage. It does come with Google Maps installed and a link to Trip Advisor, which you can use to find restaurants, local hotspots, and lodging. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Like a cell phone, you power on your G4 Pro by pressing a power control button on the right-hand side of the hotspot. There are two volume buttons on the left-hand side, for turn-by-turn directions when using Google Maps.

GlocalMe G4 Pro Bottom line: Travel the world with your own, personal wi-fi hotspot hub. The Good Single hotspot provides worldwide access to cellular data networks

iPhone-sized

Fast and reliable

Supports up to five devices simultaneously The Bad Limited configuration options

Limited by the quality of your cellular access From $170 at Amazon

$159 at Walmart

$170 at GlocalMe

Set Up and Go

When you buy a new G4 Pro it comes with 1 GB of global data and 8 GB of North American data. In the box, you'll find the Wi-Fi hotspot, a USB charging cable, and a USB-C to USB adapter. There is no charging plug in the box, but odds are you've already got more than your fair share of those laying around. In order to begin using the device, you'll need to download the GlocalMe app from the Apple or Android App Stores. You use this app to create a Glocal account and link your new G4 to your cell phone and your GlocalMe account. Linking your device is supposed to be as simple as scanning a QR code on the device. Mine never displayed a QR code, so I had to manually enter the IMEI for my device in order to link it to my account. Once linked, your initial data plan is made available and you can begin using the device. As with any Wi-Fi hotspot, using it is as simple as connecting your Mac, PC, or other devices to the hotspot's Wi-Fi network, and then you're on your way. You should note, though, that at this time it's not possible to change any of the device settings. You are stuck with the default Wi-Fi name and password that ships with the device. Home or On The Go