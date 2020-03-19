Despite looking for ways to add pretty much everything HomeKit-related that I can find to my home, there are some instances where Apple's smart home platform simply doesn't apply. Whether it is kitchen appliances, laundry machines, robot vacuums or mops, HomeKit doesn't have a way to implement them into the Home app or Siri at this time. This causes me to either miss out on things or branch out to other smart home services, like Amazon's Alexa, which I prefer not to do unless it is absolutely necessary. Thankfully, the introduction of Siri Shortcuts has brought a new way for accessories and devices to interact with Apple's voice assistant. Now some of the more "obscure" devices can work with personal automations and voice control through our iOS devices and the HomePod. I have had the fortune of testing one such example of this for the past couple of months. The Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base, which shows just how well it can work to bridge the gaps in Apple's ecosystem. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more While an adjustable bed base may not be for everyone, having the Malouf M555 around has been a magical experience, to say the least. Having the ability to find the perfect lounge position or making slight adjustments during the night on demand is just all sorts of cool, something that I never thought I would say about my bed.

Convenient comfort Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base Bottom line: The Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base is a surprisingly easy way to bring voice control and more to your bedtime routine. If you have a foam mattress and the funds, you can have the bed of the future, today. The Good Easy setup

Responsive adjustments

Works with Siri

Included remote

Under-bed lighting The Bad Expensive

Somewhat noisy

May not work with all bed frames

Underwhelming massage feature From $1786 at Amazon



Features for days Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base: The features

Even with all of its connected tech, the Malouf M555 looks pretty much the same as every other not-so-smart adjustable bed bases on the market. The frame consists of a cloth gray fabric that wraps around the exposed sides, with a black section in the middle where you place a foam mattress (spring mattresses will not work). Underneath, the foldable, black metal frame runs the length of the base providing support for up to 850 pounds, along with several motors, electrical components, and an under-bed lighting system. Setting up the bed involves just a few steps after unboxing with no tools needed. Simply unfold the base, screw on the included legs, turn it over, and set your mattress on. After that it's just a matter of plugging it in, inserting the batteries into the remote, and you are ready to go. Depending on your existing bed frame, the M555 may fit inside, keeping everything nice and tidy, but there is a chance (like I ran into) where it doesn't, which creates some additional work. Unfortunately, headboard and footboard brackets/hardware are not included, so if it doesn't fit in your frame, but you still want to use the end pieces, it will require ordering some extra gear.

Once it is powered-up, the M555 has a host of features all accessible from the remote control, via the Malouf Sleep app, and even Siri. Malouf provides a few preset positions to make adjustments as quickly as possible, such as tv/read, lounge, zero gravity, and anti-snore. Up to 5 favorite positions can be saved and depending on the size of the base, adjustments can be synced across to zones, or operated independently if you have two separate mattresses that form a king. Manual controls are also available that can raise or lower both ends of a mattress independently from 0 to 60 degrees of incline for the head area, and 0-45 degrees for feet. In addition to adjustments, the M555 includes several nice-to-have features, such as massage zones. The M555 is capable of delivering four different massage types, each with three levels of intensity that work across 12 zones positioned around the base. Rounding out the list of features is Bluetooth wireless connectivity, dual USB ports on each side for charging your devices, and a battery back-up system that keeps adjustments available in case the power goes out. Shortcuts & Siri Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base: What I like

As I previously mentioned, setting up the base was surprisingly easy, although it did require some heavy lifting for the king size one that I tested. Once I was past unboxing and it was positioned within my bedroom, it really was just plug-and-play. I fully expected to use a tool or two during setup, but that wasn't the case, at least for the base itself and not my existing bed frame. Setting up the M555 with the Malouf Base app was also an extremely easy affair. The process was simply: press the add bed button, select your bed setup, name your bed, select your model, and tap on your base once it is found. Since the base communicates directly to the app via Bluetooth, there was no typing in a long Wi-Fi password or waiting and hoping that it connects to my home network. During my initial hands-on with the M555 a couple of months ago, I mentioned that I was thoroughly impressed by Malouf's app team, and I still am thanks to regular updates, and how they incorporate many iOS specific features. I never expected that a bed base app would be a first-class App Store citizen, with features such as a dark mode that can auto-adjust according to your iOS device's settings or via schedule, and the aforementioned Siri Shortcuts support. Navigating the Malouf Base app is responsive and fast thanks to its clean design and commands sent to the base were carried out within a second or so. The only time I noticed the slight delay was with manual adjustments, which felt a little odd going up or down a moment after pressing the button. Setting up Shortcuts for Siri was also easy, with six commands ready to go in the app, which can be added with just two taps.

Commands sent via Siri worked just like they did using the app or remote, with the bed responding within a matter of seconds through my iPhone, iPad, and HomePod. Shortcuts can also be added through the Shortcuts app, which makes the bed base available for personal automations or routines. When this is combined with HomeKit lights, fans, plugs, tv's, or other accessories, it can make the whole bedtime routine fully automated with a little work. As far as having an actual adjustable bed base goes, I found it really nice for lounging at night, and for relief from a health-related issue that I have. I, unfortunately, suffer from bouts of acid reflux while sleeping at nights, and while they are not present every day, it happens more often than I would like. Due to the rather random nature of the issue, I can't quite say that having an elevated position for my head has prevented one from happening. However, I can say that when I have mild symptoms, adding additional elevation cleared it up rather quickly. Not quite universal Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base: What I don't like

Let's just get this out of the way, the Malouf E555 Adjustable Bed Base is expensive, so it is definitely more of a luxury/nice to have item if you don't have an immediate need. Additional expenses may also be required if your existing bed frame doesn't work with the base. Separate brackets are available that can attach to your headboard and footboard, but it isn't guaranteed, and you may have to ditch any side rails that you may have. I am not quite sure why the brackets weren't just included in the box, and it appears that the process for getting them involves a trip to a local mattress store, or an email or call to Malouf, they are not available to purchase online through their website. While the actual motions for moving the base up and down are smooth, the operation itself does produce a little more noise than I would have liked. I had hoped that the anti-snore positions and features would allow me to discreetly make adjustments when needed if a certain someone in my household began to snore, but the process was so noisy that it instantly woke them up. You can put the base into the anti-snore position before going to sleep, but again, I found instances where I simply forgot to adjust, despite how easy it is to do so, as I just haven't quite gotten it into my routine as of yet. As far as relief from snoring goes, having an incline certainly helped, but it did not completely stop it from happening. Some of the other features on the bed base that don't involve raising or lowering your mattress were a little on the disappointing side. The under-bed lighting system is strangely not a feature that you can toggle on and off via Siri or a Shortcut, and it will automatically turn off on its own after a set period of time. The same applies to the massage feature, which in operation felt underwhelming. The massage options felt more like vibrations than a relaxing massage, even with different patterns and intensities, and were a little on the noisy side as well. I assume that their effectiveness depends on the thickness and density of the mattress, so it is something to keep in mind if having a massage feature is important to you. Sweet dreams Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base: The Bottom Line 4 out of 5 The Malouf M555 Adjustable Bed Base combines comfortable positioning with convenient connected features bringing the bed of the future to the home today. Siri Shortcuts, remote control, under-bed lighting, dual-USB ports, and more, can be added to your existing bed in a matter of moments thanks to easy installation and app set up. The M555 is quick and responsive, raising your mattress up and down with smooth motions, via an app, voice, and the included remote. The frequent updates and iOS-specific features found within the Malouf Base app give me confidence that it will be supported for years to come, perhaps adding some additional tricks up its sleeve in the future. While it may not be for everyone, if you are in the market for an adjustable base or just want the bed of the future today, the M555 should definitely be on your radar if you can afford to splurge.