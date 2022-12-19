Live
Is Elon Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO? LIVE coverage of social network chaos
Not this again...
It's time for our monthly live look as social media platform Twitter descends into chaos. This time, CEO Elon Musk has vowed to step down as chief, asking people on the platform to vote on his departure. The poll garnered more than 16 million votes, with nearly 60% of people saying Musk should step aside.
It follows a tumultuous 24 hours where Twitter tried to roll out draconian laws preventing people from posting to other social media platforms. Here's the story so far.
Running scared
A new report notes that Elon Musk is not only drawing the ire of regulators and advertisers, but also content creators. According to Bloomberg, 97% of tweets on the network come from 25% of the users.
Be careful what you wish for...
Not long after posting his poll, Musk tweeted "as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." Could he really go through with his plan to abide by the results of this poll?
What happened on Sunday?
While Musk attended the World Cup Final, Twitter rolled out a controversial new policy that threatened to ban users if they posted links or usernames to other platforms including Facebook and Instagram.
The policy was met with universal condemnation on the platform, especially from content creators.
A contrite Elon...
Following the debacle with the social media linking policy, Elon Musk apologized and said going forward that major policy changes would only be conducted by vote.
Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.December 18, 2022
TSLA is up nearly 5 percent in pre-market following Musk poll asking if he should step down from Twitter https://t.co/pCCroJmnWL pic.twitter.com/lXfusAXm4JDecember 19, 2022
As Musk attended the World Cup Final Sunday, Twitter Support rolled out a controversial new policy threatening to ban users if they posted links or usernames for platforms including Facebook and Instagram, as well as emerging rival Mastodon. Notably, Twitter had nothing to say about links to TikTok. Twitter also said it was going to remove Linktree URLs from user bios.
The new policy was met with almost universal condemnation across the platform, in particular from content creators who rely on expanding their audiences across a broad range of social media platforms. "It's going to hamstring creators/social managers," Bad Brain Digital Consulting founder Bailey Carlin told Musk. "This policy hurts creators, who you said you were making a better environment for."
"I will abide by the result of this poll"...
Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.December 18, 2022
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.