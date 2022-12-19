Is Elon Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO? LIVE coverage of social network chaos

Refresh

Running scared A new report notes that Elon Musk is not only drawing the ire of regulators and advertisers, but also content creators. According to Bloomberg, 97% of tweets on the network come from 25% of the users.

Be careful what you wish for... Not long after posting his poll, Musk tweeted "as the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." Could he really go through with his plan to abide by the results of this poll?

What happened on Sunday? While Musk attended the World Cup Final, Twitter rolled out a controversial new policy that threatened to ban users if they posted links or usernames to other platforms including Facebook and Instagram. The policy was met with universal condemnation on the platform, especially from content creators.

A contrite Elon... Following the debacle with the social media linking policy, Elon Musk apologized and said going forward that major policy changes would only be conducted by vote. Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again.December 18, 2022 See more

TSLA is up nearly 5 percent in pre-market following Musk poll asking if he should step down from Twitter https://t.co/pCCroJmnWL pic.twitter.com/lXfusAXm4JDecember 19, 2022 See more

Overnight: As Musk attended the World Cup Final Sunday, Twitter Support rolled out a controversial new policy threatening to ban users if they posted links or usernames for platforms including Facebook and Instagram, as well as emerging rival Mastodon. Notably, Twitter had nothing to say about links to TikTok. Twitter also said it was going to remove Linktree URLs from user bios. The new policy was met with almost universal condemnation across the platform, in particular from content creators who rely on expanding their audiences across a broad range of social media platforms. "It's going to hamstring creators/social managers," Bad Brain Digital Consulting founder Bailey Carlin told Musk. "This policy hurts creators, who you said you were making a better environment for."