Un'kuppd is an all-inclusive subscription box for pour-over coffee, one cup at a time. It's sourced with specialty-grade coffee from around the world. Un'kuppd takes the guesswork out of pour-over coffee, making it easy and fun to make a cup of delicious coffee in minutes. No special equipment is needed, just your mug and hot water.

Un'kuppd coffee arrives on your doorstep with everything you need to make 14 cups of specialty-grade coffee. You don't need any equipment besides hot water and a mug. Each envelope contains a pour-over origami-style filter filled with coffee.

The coffee packets are nitro-sealed for freshness. It is not instant coffee, it's ground specialty-grade coffee. Specialty-grade means that the green coffee beans have scored at least 80 points on a 100 point scale. The folks at Un'kuppd make the effort to discover new roasters each month that are doing interesting things.

You'll heat six ounces of water to 200˚ F, which is just off the boil. If you don't have a thermometer, you just boil your water and then take it off the heat for about half a minute. Open the envelope, and tear open the top of the filter. Pull out the wings from the side of the filter and hang them over the edges of your mug. Pour a little bit of water onto the coffee, just enough to let the coffee bloom for a moment. Continue pouring in the water until it all filters through.

Un'kupped coffee is a fun and delicious way to try new specialty-grade coffees each month.

It's quick and easy; not quite as fast as a Keurig or other one-cup machine, but the coffee is substantially better. I like my coffee strong, and this brews a strong cup. If you want a larger, weaker cup of coffee, you can, of course, use more water.

Un'kupped sent me four different coffees to try out. The chocolate-themed box included Copper Cow Vietnamese and Freshdrip Brazil. The Vietnamese had notes of dark chocolate. Though I could not have identified the notes in a blind taste test, this coffee was amazing. The Brazilian coffee had notes of milk chocolate. While it was hard for me to identify the specific notes, I thoroughly enjoyed this one as well. They also sent single-origin coffees from Columbia and Ethiopia, which were good but not as good to my personal taste as the blends.

Quality and convenience

Un'kuppd Pour-over Coffee: What I like