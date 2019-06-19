Amazon just unveiled an updated Kindle Oasis and it is the first in the Kindle lineup to gain adjustable display color temperature. The feature allows users to customize the color tone from cool white to warm amber hues in order to transition from daytime reading to a more comfortable nighttime experience. The latter also more closely replicates the reading experience of a regular off-white paper book so will please those who have historically preferred their books in physical form.
One neat feature of the 2019 Kindle Oasis is the ability to schedule the display changes to coincide with sunrise and sunset times. You may have grown accustomed to your phone, tablet or even smart home lighting automatically adjusting their color to match your ambient light, so it makes total sense for your e-reader to be able to do the same. Having a warmer display temperature at night will be much easier on your eyes, especially at night.
For the bookworms
Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019)
The new Amazon Kindle Oasis is available to pre-order now from $249.99 in Graphite or Champagne Gold.
Other than the new color adjustable front light, the new Kindle Oasis is virtually unchanged from its predecessor. Amazon states that the updated model features "the latest e-ink technology for fast page turns" though it is unclear if that is an update from the 2017 version. It still has the same 7-inch, 300ppi display, ergonomic one-handed design, and IPX8 waterproofing for reading by the pool or in the tub. Kindle Oasis also supports Bluetooth for listening to Audible audiobooks.
Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices, said:
The all-new Kindle Oasis includes everything customers loved from the previous generation, including the large 7-inch display, waterproofing, and Audible—and now we're making it even better. We're adding a color adjustable front light so customers can read with a warmer tone that's customizable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading. Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this—whether you're reading poolside on vacation or in in the comfort of your bed.
You can pre-order the device right now at Amazon and make the most of the Kindle Unlimited offer. It's also available at Amazon UK and Amazon Canada. Orders will start shipping on July 24.
