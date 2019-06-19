Amazon just unveiled an updated Kindle Oasis and it is the first in the Kindle lineup to gain adjustable display color temperature. The feature allows users to customize the color tone from cool white to warm amber hues in order to transition from daytime reading to a more comfortable nighttime experience. The latter also more closely replicates the reading experience of a regular off-white paper book so will please those who have historically preferred their books in physical form.

One neat feature of the 2019 Kindle Oasis is the ability to schedule the display changes to coincide with sunrise and sunset times. You may have grown accustomed to your phone, tablet or even smart home lighting automatically adjusting their color to match your ambient light, so it makes total sense for your e-reader to be able to do the same. Having a warmer display temperature at night will be much easier on your eyes, especially at night.