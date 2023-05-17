The best read-later app for iPhone, Pocket, is getting a major redesign
There are big changes rolling out.
Pocket has long been one of the best read-later apps around and now it's getting a refresh.
The updated Pocket has been around on Android for a little while but parent company Mozilla has today announced that Pocket is rolling out a new mobile and web interface that includes those of us using iPhones.
Mozilla says that Pocket is now "faster and simpler to use," two things that are always a good idea when you're just trying to save content and then read it later.
Rolling out now
The announcement blog post (opens in new tab) says that Pocket's update is rolling out right now to users who have iOS 16 or later installed. Assuming that's you, a new Home experience will likely be the first thing that you will notice.
"With the launch of the latest version of Pocket on iOS (available once you download iOS 16 on your iPhone), the redesigned app will be faster and simpler to use with a focus on a new Home experience – a starting off point for visiting everything in Pocket, from your saved content to the articles and Curated Collections we think you’ll love," the announcement reads. "We will be continuing to build on Home to provide you with different perspectives on what you’ve saved and what you’ve discovered, as well as topics like Best of the Web, Editors’ Picks, In Case You Missed It, and more."
Pocket also now features a simplified navigation and settings screen, we're told, while a new "Saves" tab will replace "My List" with an updated design that will make "it even more streamlined and giving Pocket users one place to access features like search, and listen, as well as to view your tagged items and favorites"
All of this and more should be available soon if it isn't already. You can also learn more about what Pocket is going to get in the future — including new updates every two weeks — over in that announcement post.
