With everything going on in the world, sometimes it's nice to be able to just dive into a book and get lost for a little. As the weather gets nicer, people will be spending more time outside, and that's when a Kindle comes in handy. Right now, you can pick up the 8th-gen ereader in refurb condition for just $41.99 when you use coupon code THRIFKINDLE during checkout. Normally, Daily Steals sells this for $54.99, so our code will save you $13 extra.

The 8th-gen model features a nice 6-inch display, but does not have a backlight. There's no glare when using it outside like you'll experience when reading on your phone or iPad, and you can get away with charging it just once a month. It can hold tons of books, so you don't need to worry about finishing one and having nothing else to read.

Daily Steals offers a 30-day warranty with the purchase, and you can also add an extended warranty for the Kindle during the purchase process if you want to. Grab one of these now, before the discount disappears.