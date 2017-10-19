The Mac mini hasn't been updated since October 2014, when it was made even more appliance-like than previous generations. Since then Apple's bring-your-own-mouse-keyboard-and-monitor Mac has been missing in action. Here's what we know.

October 19, 2017: Tim Cook says Mac mini remains an important part of Apple's product lineup

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook,

As reported by MacRumors:

While it's not time to share any details, we do plan for Mac mini to be an important part of our product line going forward.

My guess remains that we'll hear and even see more about the next Mac mini in 2018. My distress remains Apple not updating the current design with modern chipsets and ports in the meantime.

April 6, 2017: Phil Schiller says Mac mini remains an important part of Apple's lineup

As part of an exclusive briefing held at Apple's campus in Cupertino, senior vice president Phil Schiller commented — sorta — on the future of Mac mini.

From Tech Crunch:

I'll say the Mac Mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren't bringing it up because it's more of a mix of consumer with some pro use. So we're focusing today specifically on the things that are important to pros. While there are some pro usage, there's also a lot of consumer uses so we aren't covering it today. The Mac Mini remains a product in our lineup, but nothing more to say about it today.

April 5, 2017: Next Mac mini might not be so mini

Many people have hoped that Apple would replace the existing Mac mini with more of a Mac mini tower, complete with expansion ports. That doesn't seem to be the direction Apple's going, but there is potential for more powerful Macs mini going forward.

Pike's Universum: