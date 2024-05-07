Apple officially unveils new Apple Pencil Pro and revamped Magic Keyboard

Apple has today announced the Apple Pencil Pro alongside a revamped, more sturdy Magic Keyboard. The news comes as Apple also announced an updated OLED iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air at the 'Let Loose' event.

The rumors were true and the Apple Pencil Pro is here. The squeeze gesture rumors were on the money as well, with users able to squeeze the barrel of the Apple Pencil Pro to choose a new tool. Haptics are also included to make that gesture feel as natural as possible, while a gyroscope is also used to allow apps to change the orientation of the brush during use.

Losing your Apple Pencil Pro won't be as big of an issue as previous models thanks to support for Find My, making it easier than ever to find that little stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro sells for $129. Preorders are available right now, with the Apple Pencil Pro shipping next week.

(Image credit: Future)

In the world of the Magic Keyboard, Apple says that it comes in two colors and features a full function row. The construction includes an aluminum palm rest and a larger trackpad with haptic feedback, giving iPad users the most MacBook-like experience to date.

Looking to buy a new Magic Keyboard? The model designed for 11-inch iPads will sell for $299 while those who own a larger model will spend $349.

Apple Pencil lineup

Previously, the existing Apple Pencil lineup was a confusing mess. There's the original Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 2, and the Apple Pencil USB-C. Previously, the Apple Pencil 2 was the all-singing, all-dancing model with all of the Apple Pencil features. the USB-C version eschewed Pressure sensitivity and wireless pairing and charging. The original Apple Pencil also didn't have wireless charging or the USB-C version's magnetic support, but it did have pressure sensitivity. They also only work with certain models, and all cost different prices.

We're covering the Apple iPad event as it happens. Follow the Let Loose event LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the new OLED iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the new Apple Pencil.