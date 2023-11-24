Apple's brand-new M3 MacBook Pro is already discounted for Black Friday
It launched this month.
Thus far in the Black Friday sales we've seen a Mac Mini for under $500, and a deal on the MacBook Air M2 - but this one is special because it's for an Apple laptop that launched less than three weeks ago.
That's right, if you've been holding out for the MacBook Pro with an M3-series chip (the M3 Pro, to be exact), you'll be glad to have held off.
Amazon has cut $200 off of the MSRP for the brand new laptop, bringing the 14-inch version, in the new Space Black colorway, no less, down to $1799.
That saving can get you a nice case for your new purchase, although with the Space Black exterior, I'd probably want to show it off.
The M3 Pro MacBook Pro maintains the same ports found on the last couple of models, too, meaning you'll have HDMI, Thunderbolt, and an SD card reader - making it an ideal all-in-one setup for anyone hooking their laptop up to extra displays and accessories.
Apple's newest MacBook reduced already
Apple MacBook Pro M3 |
$1999 $1799 at Amazon
Apple's latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is incredibly powerful, and introduces hardware accelerated ray-tracing.
Price check: $1994 at Walmart | $1849 at Best Buy
You can find the M3 base version of the MacBook Pro cheaper, and that'll likely do the job for most, but having the power of an M3 Pro chip makes this an ideal desktop replacement that still offers excellent battery life.
18GB of RAM is also likely to be plenty for all but the power users, and 512GB of storage is decent - although demanding macOS apps may require a bit more space.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
