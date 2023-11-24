Apple's brand-new M3 MacBook Pro is already discounted for Black Friday

Thus far in the Black Friday sales we've seen a Mac Mini for under $500, and a deal on the MacBook Air M2 - but this one is special because it's for an Apple laptop that launched less than three weeks ago.

That's right, if you've been holding out for the MacBook Pro with an M3-series chip (the M3 Pro, to be exact), you'll be glad to have held off.

Amazon has cut $200 off of the MSRP for the brand new laptop, bringing the 14-inch version, in the new Space Black colorway, no less, down to $1799.

Where to find the best Mac Black Friday deals

That saving can get you a nice case for your new purchase, although with the Space Black exterior, I'd probably want to show it off.

The M3 Pro MacBook Pro maintains the same ports found on the last couple of models, too, meaning you'll have HDMI, Thunderbolt, and an SD card reader - making it an ideal all-in-one setup for anyone hooking their laptop up to extra displays and accessories.

Apple's newest MacBook reduced already

You can find the M3 base version of the MacBook Pro cheaper, and that'll likely do the job for most, but having the power of an M3 Pro chip makes this an ideal desktop replacement that still offers excellent battery life.

18GB of RAM is also likely to be plenty for all but the power users, and 512GB of storage is decent - although demanding macOS apps may require a bit more space.