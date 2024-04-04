Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless dock is the most elegant charger I’ve ever used

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger is a luxury product with solid charging rates and a sturdy feel to match. It's not the type of gadget you just throw in a bag but it looks a bit too nice to want to throw around anyway.

I’ve always been a fan of charger maximalism. Why would I ever pick a 2-in-1 charger when I can get a third slot for just as much? However, over a week with the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger has taught me I almost never need three chargers. Getting that third charging port often means getting a bulkier device, and maybe even giving up some of that charging speed.

If you’re in need of a 2-in-1 charger that can sit nicely on your bedside table, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro is an excellent choice, with a few small caveats. It’s a luxurious item and Belkin knows it.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charging stand review: Price and availability

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charging dock can be purchased directly from the Apple Store for $129.95 with both Sand and Charcoal color options available. At just four cents more, you can pick it up from Belkin’s official site for $129.99. The BoostCharge Pro is not currently available at Amazon.

Stock and price have not fluctuated since I’ve been monitoring them — something expected from a charging accessory sold on the official Apple site. Prices are likely to stay close to full price for some time.

What's good?

Right out of the box, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro looks great, with a material Belkin calls “soft touch”. It feels like somewhere between matte and rubber, being both super resistant to fingerprints, yet quite smooth. It’s also made out of 60% recycled materials, with 100% plastic-free packaging — fitting in with Apple’s sustainability ethos. Also like Apple, it’s a device that looks and feels expensive. Both the Sand color of my model and the Charcoal version available online look sleek and elegant in a room. If you like a more contemporary and modern look in your space, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro will fit right in.

The top charger, which can be used with both the best iPhone and any AirPods with wireless charging, can be snapped down or held at any angle thanks to a strong hinge. The Apple Watch charger on the side is a small metal rod and, though I was worried it could catch off something and break, applying pressure doesn’t even phase it. With support for a very quick 15W charging speed, my iPhone 15 Pro Max charges only minimally below the 20W the official wired charger gives me.

Being weighty and with an adjustable stand, the Belkin charger feels purposefully built with iOS 17’s StandBy Mode in mind. It looks fantastic under the iPhone and the magnets in the MagSafe charger never falter, even when moving the stand around. The non-slip base means that you will rarely move the charger by accident too.

What’s not so good?

Though this can be a necessary compromise for the look and size of a device, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charging dock doesn’t have a port to plug in another charger and lacks room to charge three things at once. Since I’ve been using the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, I have not noticed the need to do so but it’s still worth noting before committing to that price point.

Another compromise made for such a nice device, the tethered cable can not be disconnected from the base. This means that, if the cable ever breaks, the entire stand becomes a glorified paperweight. The cable is very strong and can be unplugged from the wall charger, meaning you can plug it into the best Macs , but it’s still a noticeable compromise for such a clean look. As well as this, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max being quite large, trying to type while charging it on the stand can make the whole thing wobble. This isn’t majorly offputting but more stability would go a long way.

Finally, the weight, added to the fact you can’t disconnect the cable, makes this charging dock a pretty poor choice for anyone looking to travel with it. It is, ultimately, at its best on a nightstand.

Competition

If you feel like you’re missing out by just getting the two charging ports, Belkin sells a BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 charging dock for just $20 more. Apple’s own MagSafe Duo is the exact same price as Belkin’s offering and also has two chargers. It doesn’t look as nice and doesn’t come with its own charger but it’s much more compact.

The KU XIU 3-in-1 wireless charger is a very good choice at just $70 dollars, though it doesn’t have as striking a look and isn’t as sturdy. There are definitely cheaper ways to get fast wireless charging but the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charging stand offers a luxury feel, look, and use case. It’s a very Apple-style design and the price point reflects that.

iMore's 2023 Reader's Choice Award winner, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube is also an excellent choice out there, with another charging port and the ability to travel with it. It is $20 more and I don't quite like the aesthetic as much but it's an arguably better choice if you can afford that extra cash.

Should you buy it?

You should buy this if… You want a charger that looks like a sculpture You want fast wireless charging You’re not on a budget

You shouldn’t buy this if… You’re looking for a travel charger You want to use your own cables

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charging stand review: Verdict

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 wireless charger looks great, performs excellently, and is super sleek. If you can stomach the price and don’t want a travel charger instead, this is the perfect companion for your nightstand.