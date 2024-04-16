The BenQ beCreatus USB-C Hybrid MacBook Dock is the only gaming dock you'll ever need — switch between work and pleasure with just 1 click of a button

A fantastic dock ideal for any Mac user who also owns a games console. The BenQ beCreatus DP1310 ticks nearly every box and has a magical button that lets you switch inputs from USB-C to HDMI 2.1 with just one click.

I’ve reviewed plenty of docks in my career and while it’s fair to say I’m not always the most excited by their arrival at my doorstep, sometimes a dock comes along that blows its competition out of the water.

When BenQ revealed the beCreatus DP1310 USB-C Hybrid Dock the press release immediately piqued my interest with promises of high-end performance and the ability to switch from my Mac to my Xbox Series X through HDMI 2.1 with just one click.

As a big console gamer, I couldn’t wait to try the beCreatus DP1310 and after a couple of weeks of use, I think it’s fair to say that this might be one of the best gaming and productivity accessories I’ve ever used.

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: Price and availability

I won’t beat around the bush, the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 is not cheap. This dual-input HDMI 2.1 docking station costs $299 in the U.S. and is available from Amazon as well as BenQ’s website. If you’re in the UK, like me, the beCreatus DP1310 costs £309 from Amazon and BenQ, substantially more expensive than across the pond.

There are no color options for this gaming dock, so if you’re not a fan of the dark grey aesthetic with a large olive green button then you may not want this compact docking station sitting on your desk. Maybe more accent colors in the future, BenQ?

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: What’s good?

The BenQ beCreatus DP1310 comes with everything you need in the box, including an ultra high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable and a USB-C cable. As soon as you unbox the docking station you’ll notice how well-built it is, making the $300 price tag feel that little bit more acceptable. The beCreatus DP1310 has 13 ports total, one of which is used to connect to your MacBook or desktop Mac through USB-C IN and another for your gaming console with HDMI 2.1 IN. The DP1310 gives you access to a 3.5mm Audio Port, a USB-C 3.2 (10Gbps, 36W PD), 2 USB-A 3.2 (10gbp, 7.5w) on the front of the device, and a HDMI 2.1 OUT (8K @ 60Hz or 4K @ 120Hz), HDMI 2.0 OUT (4K @ 60Hz), Gigabit Ethernet, USB-A 3.2 (10Gb, 7.5w), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (480Mbps) on the rear of the device. The docking station is powered by a 19.5V DC-IN power adaptor.

I tried charging multiple devices simultaneously and had no issues with the beCreatus DP1310 overheating or getting hot to the touch. Everything works fantastically well as you’d expect for a Mac dock at this price point.

So what makes the beCreatus DP1310 stand out? Well, the dock can connect to up to three monitors at 4K60 using DisplayLink software which in itself is pretty impressive but that’s not even its headline feature. The DP1310 shines for console gamers who play video games at their desk, the big olive green button works as a switch to instantly jump between the USB-C input and the HDMI 2.1, allowing you to quickly switch off from work at 5 PM and start gaming in seconds. It’s such an impressive feature and has drastically improved my gaming experience as I no longer need to worry about my monitor flicking between my Mac and Xbox like it has done in the past at precious moments in online games. This feature alone makes the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 the ideal dock for Mac users who love to play on a console — it’s almost magical.

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: What’s not so good?

There’s really not much I don’t like about the BenQ beCreatus DP1310, but there are a few things that I’d like to see changed in a future version. First of all, I’d love another USB-C port on the front as the dock only has one USB-C total, and the majority of people own more USB-C cables than USB-A nowadays.

I’d also like to see more color options as while the design is fairly unassuming and looks pretty elegant on my desk, I’d like to have more fun with the main button’s accents. There’s an opportunity for BenQ to offer alternative colors and emphasize just how cool the single-click function is.

Finally, the lack of an SD card slot means I’ve had to use the dock alongside the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini in order to plug in my camera’s SD card, so if you’re someone who uses an SD card regularly you may want to look elsewhere.

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: Competition

There aren’t many Mac docks that offer the same functionality as the beCreatus DP1310, although this option really only makes sense if you own a games console.

If you’re just looking for a dual or triple monitor dock for your MacBook or desktop Mac, the Ugreen USB-C Triple Display Docking Station is a fantastic option with an excellent array of ports.

If you want something cheaper, the NewQ 16-in-1 USB-C Docking Station comes in at $250 and offers more ports and SD card readers meaning you’ll never need to worry about ports again.

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: Should you buy it?

Buy the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 if…

You play console games at your desk

You want a triple-display setup

You care how a dock looks on your desk

Don't buy the BenQ beCreatus DP1310 if…

You don’t own a games console

You use SD cards a lot

You need multiple USB-C ports

BenQ beCreatus DP1310: Verdict

The BenQ beCreatus DP1310 is the perfect Mac docking station for those who have a games console at their desk. It’s beautifully designed, has a decent amount of ports, support for multiple monitors, and a magic button that makes gaming at your desk an absolute joy. This is one of the best docking stations for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and every other Mac out there — it truly is one of the best accessories for Mac.