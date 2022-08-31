Live
Labor Day 2022 - the best deals and prices LIVE
We know where to find the best prices
By Tammy Rogers published
Labor Day is a little under a week away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from getting in there early with some hefty sales. All your favorites are here, with the likes of Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart bringing the heat with some stellar reductions to tempt you to spend some money on some new tech. This live list will tell you all the best deals as they happen - we’ll be updating it throughout the day to keep you up to speed.
Labor Day still isn’t until Monday, September 5th, but you can expect some epic deals before the sun has risen on the day itself. Watch out for discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops, and, more importantly to us, Apple products. Labor Day deals are often as good as Black Friday offers, so make sure you’ve got your eye out for those products you’ve been waiting for.
So get stuck in! Join us in the run-up to Labor Day as we tell you about all the best deals as they go up. This list is Live, and we’ll keep it updated over the time leading up to Labor Day. If you don’t spot anything that tickles your fancy in the first check, come back later to see if we’ve added anything that takes your eye.
Best Labor Day deals
- Skagen Falster 6 |
$295now $199
One of the most attractive smartwatches on the market, the Skahen Falster will connect up seamlessly with your iPhone and do all the bits and bobs you could want. There are plenty of useful sensors on board, and even a luscious leather strap to keep it on your wrist. You can currently save $95 on one at Amazon.
- HP M32f FHD monitor |
$310now $235
It’s always worth adding another monitor to your workspace, and this HP full HD monitor is a great option. Well made, with a nice stand and a pretty screen. That, and $75 off - not too shabby.
- Amazon Echo 20% off |
$99now $79
If you’ve already got Amazon’s Alexa in the house then you know how helpful she can be. This deal makes it easier to jump into the Amazon smart home system, or cheaper to add another Echo to the house. Either way, a great deal.
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2 sound bar |
$599now $399
Samsung knows its sound, and this sound bar gives you incredible sonic performance for a low price. You’ll get Dolby Atmos support, along with a subwoofer to bring some extra dimension to your movies. Did we mention it was $200 off? Well, it's $200 off.
