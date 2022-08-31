Labor Day 2022 - the best deals and prices LIVE

Labor Day is a little under a week away, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from getting in there early with some hefty sales. All your favorites are here, with the likes of Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart bringing the heat with some stellar reductions to tempt you to spend some money on some new tech. This live list will tell you all the best deals as they happen - we’ll be updating it throughout the day to keep you up to speed.

Labor Day still isn’t until Monday, September 5th, but you can expect some epic deals before the sun has risen on the day itself. Watch out for discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops, and, more importantly to us, Apple products. Labor Day deals are often as good as Black Friday offers, so make sure you’ve got your eye out for those products you’ve been waiting for.

So get stuck in! Join us in the run-up to Labor Day as we tell you about all the best deals as they go up. This list is Live, and we’ll keep it updated over the time leading up to Labor Day. If you don’t spot anything that tickles your fancy in the first check, come back later to see if we’ve added anything that takes your eye.