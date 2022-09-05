Live
The best Labor Day sales 2022 - the best prices and deals updated LIVE
Labor Day is here, and while barbeques are covered with sausages and burgers, houses filled with family and spirits are high, there are some incredible deals to be had. All your favorites are here, with the likes of Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart bringing the heat with some stellar reductions to tempt you to spend some money on some new tech. This live list will tell you all the best deals as they happen - we’ll be updating it throughout the day to keep you up to speed.
Today is when we're going to see the best deals. Watch out for some excellent discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, laptops, and most importantly, Apple products. Labor Day deals can often be as good as Black Friday deals, so make sure you're looking out for those products you've been after for ages.
So get stuck in! Join us for labor Day as we let you know about all the best deals as they appear. This page is live, and we'll keep it updated throughout the day with each new deal we see. If you don't see a deal that catches your eye, make sure you check back later to see what we've added.
Where to find the best Labor Day prices
- Amazon: deals on laptops, headphones, and tech
- Samsung: savings on TVs, phones, and monitors
- Apple: Student deals with $150 voucher
- Lenovo: big tech savings
- Dell: save big on Monitors and more
- Walmart: deals on TVs, accessories, laptops, and more
The best Labor Day sales today
Apple AirPods Max |
$549 now $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Apple's most expensive headphones are reduced over at Amazon, matching their previous lowest price. Just watch out for the color - the black pair are a little more at $479.
Google Pixel 6 |
$599 now $491 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
No, it's not an iPhone - but it's an excellent smartphone at less than half the price of an iPhone 13 Pro. You'll get a stunning screen, slick straight Android, and a truly spectacular camera. If you're looking for the best budget smartphone, this could be it - and you'll save $100 at Amazon at the moment.
Apple Watch Series 7 |
$399 now $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Not quite the lowest price ever anymore, but very close. As the potential for a new Apple edges ever closer, prices of the Apple Watch series 7 seem to dip a little more. This deal saves you $100 off full price, and stretches across the entire product range.
- Hisense A6 Series 65-Inch 4K TV |
$799now $419 at Amazon
Hisense is known for making some excellent budget TVs. Currently, many of their products have been reduced for Labor Day at Amazon, and this 65-inch TV is no different. You'll find the big, 4K screen for $419 instead of $799 over Labor Day, saving you big. Take it from me, movies never look better than when they're on a massive screen! In addition, they're offering a 100-day money-back guarantee to go with it.
- Amazon Echo Buds |
$139now $99 at Amazon
Amazon makes its own version of pretty much everything now - tablets, ereaders. Even headphones. The Echo Buds are Amazons entry into the in-ear wireless earbuds scene, and they're a pretty decent option at very good prices. There's noise-canceling on board, and they case will even charge wirelessly. You can currently find them for $40 off on Amazon.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor |
$1599now $1199 at Samsung
Yes, this one may be made for gaming, but I speak from experience when I tell you that an ultrawide does wonders for productivity. I've found its like having two screens mashed together, without the gap you usually get with a dual display setup. This one is massive - 49-inches massive. It's also $400 off.
- Apple AirPods Max |
$549now $429 at Amazon
The biggest and most impressive AirPods are on sale on Amazon, bringing all their aluminum and weight to bear. This current price matches their previous lowest price and chops a monster $130 off their full price. Unless you want the black ones - they're still $479.
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Green |
$499now $360 at Amazon
This is the biggest Apple Watch saving at the moment - a nice $130 off the GPS + Cellular 41mm aluminum model in Green. The cellular connection means you'll be able to take the watch wherever you go, and the 41mm size makes it nice and compact for any wrist. $130 off is a pretty good deal, bringing it down to $360.
- Google Pixel 6 |
$599now $499 at Amazon
We're told that the Pixel 6 is an excellent smartphone - in fact, our colleagues over at Android Central called it the best 'Android Phone under $600' in their review. It's true - we can't help but look at the Pixel line with some jealousy - incredible specs and cameras for less than an iPhone 13. You can currently grab one for $100 off at Amazon - an incredible bargain.
- Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV |
$2999now $2099
Samsung makes some stunning TV sets, and this large 65-inch is no exception. 4K best resolution that most of us can afford, and this one takes it to the max. It's thin, and the OLED panel provides ridiculous black levels. Save $900 on one of these beasts today.
- iRobot Roomba i3 EVO |
$349now $249
It may not be the most glamorous gadget in the world, but it is uncommonly useful. It’ll make short work of pet hair and the like, mapping out the floor plan of your apartment as it goes. It’s also currently $100 off - a pretty hefty saving.
- Skagen Falster 6 |
$295now $199
One of the most attractive smartwatches on the market, the Skagen Falster will connect up seamlessly with your iPhone and do all the bits and bobs you could want. There are plenty of useful sensors on board, and even a luscious leather strap to keep it on your wrist. You can currently save $95 on one at Amazon.
- HP M32f FHD monitor |
$310now $235
It’s always worth adding another monitor to your workspace, and this HP full HD monitor is a great option. Well made, with a nice stand and a pretty screen. That, and $75 off - not too shabby.
- Amazon Echo 20% off |
$99now $79
If you’ve already got Amazon’s Alexa in the house then you know how helpful she can be. This deal makes it easier to jump into the Amazon smart home system, or cheaper to add another Echo to the house. Either way, a great deal.
- Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2 sound bar |
$599now $399
Samsung knows its sound, and this sound bar gives you incredible sonic performance for a low price. You’ll get Dolby Atmos support, along with a subwoofer to bring some extra dimension to your movies. Did we mention it was $200 off? Well, it's $200 off.
