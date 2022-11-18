Is Twitter about to shut down for good? Latest from Musk's social meltdown, LIVE

Refresh

According to The Verge "multiple" critical teams in Twitter "have now either completely or near-completely resigned."

(Image credit: Recode)

Reuters reports that hundreds of employees have decided to leave Twitter, following an ultimatum from Musk that they sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

Musk has already fired half the workforce, and there doesn't seem to be much hope for the remaining 3,000. While Elon says "the best people are saying" and that Twitter usage is at an all-time high, at least 110 employees have said publicly they've had enough.

According to the report, more than 500 employees have written farewell messages in Twitter's internal messaging tool. 42% of workers on Blind, an anonymous employment network site, said they were leaving Twitter in response to Musk's ultimatum.