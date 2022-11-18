Live
Is Twitter about to shut down for good? Latest from Musk's social meltdown, LIVE
Is this the end?
New reports indicate Twitter is at risk of breaking imminently following a mass exodus of employees, as the Elon Musk takeover saga continues.
Overnight it was reported that "lots" of employees had not signed up for Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 hardcore edition that would see workers putting in long hours and an end to remote work. Now Reuters cites an employee who claims Twitter could break "overnight" (any minute now) and that there is no one at Twitter left to fix it. Here's the latest as the situation unfolds.
According to The Verge "multiple" critical teams in Twitter "have now either completely or near-completely resigned."
How did we get here?
- April - Musk bought Twitter in April, with even his offer and subsequent negotiations proving rocky, as there was plenty of back and forth about how many users Twitter actually has.
- May/June - the deal goes on hold over Musk's concerns about how many fake and spam bot accounts are on the platform
- July/August/September - Twitter Sues Musk in court, Musk countersues
- October - Musk resubmits his bid and a deal is finally struck on October 28
- The first firings - Musk immediately removed CEO Parag Agrawal and director of policy Vijaya Gadde
- November - Musk arrives at Twitter HQ and posts his infamous "let that sink in meme"
- November 4 - Twitter begins mass layoffs
- November 9 - Twitter unveils its controversial new Twitter Blue service, which will charge $7.99 and give users a coveted blue verified checkmark
- November 10/11 - Twitter is riddled with paid accounts posing as high-profile brands, including Eli Lilly, with a parody account tweeting that it was making insulin free, wiping billions from the company's stock value
- November 11 - Twitter suspends Twitter Blue rollout
- November 15 - Musk fires an engineer who publicly corrected him, and plenty of others who criticized him internally
- November 16 - Musk issues Twitter 2.0 email, calling on employees to commit to "long hours at high intensity" or else take three months of severance.
- November 17 - Hundreds of employees start to leave the company, with 75% of its remaining 3,500 workers possibly choosing to leave, including some "legendary" engineers and coders
- November 17 - Twitter locks everyone out of its San Francisco headquarters
Reuters reports that hundreds of employees have decided to leave Twitter, following an ultimatum from Musk that they sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or leave.
Musk has already fired half the workforce, and there doesn't seem to be much hope for the remaining 3,000. While Elon says "the best people are saying" and that Twitter usage is at an all-time high, at least 110 employees have said publicly they've had enough.
According to the report, more than 500 employees have written farewell messages in Twitter's internal messaging tool. 42% of workers on Blind, an anonymous employment network site, said they were leaving Twitter in response to Musk's ultimatum.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.