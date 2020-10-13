Prime Day is the best time of the year to buy Amazon devices, from Echo smart speakers and displays to Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle eReaders are no exception. In fact, this year's Prime Day is offering some of the best Kindle deals we've ever seen with prices starting as low as $50.

Practically every model is getting a discount today, though as with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to buy any of them at these low prices. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Readers Rejoice! Kindle Prime Day deals Amazon is offering some stellar discounts on Kindle eReaders for Prime Day. You could grab the certified refurbished Kindle for as low as $50 or go big with the Kindle Oasis, now down to $175 for a limited time. Starting at $50 See at Amazon

This Certified Refurbished Kindle on sale for $50 is the most affordable model on sale today, and not only does Amazon guarantee it looks and works like new, but you'll also receive a full warranty with the purchase. If you'd rather just buy a new Kindle, it's on sale for $60 which isn't much higher and saves you $30 off its regular cost. The Kindle Kids Edition is currently $35 off as well and comes with a year of Kids+ service.

Meanwhile, for those looking for the next step up, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $84.99. This model is waterproof and has a display that seems like it's real paper rather than a screen. Plus, you're saving even more on this offer as it's now discounted by $45 in a few different colors.

Of course, the best Kindle is on sale today as well. The Kindle Oasis is now down to $174.99, a discount of $75 off its regular cost. This version of the Kindle has built-in buttons to help you turn the page without touching the screen. It also works with Audible and features Bluetooth so you can listen to audiobooks wirelessly.

You can save on Kindle Unlimited and Audible subscriptions this week too, so don't miss out on these stellar offers while Prime Day is live!