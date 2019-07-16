I just bought myself a Kindle Paperwhite on Prime Day and with it, I'm going to need to start building my digital book library. Here are some best-selling eBooks that are also on sale for $5 or less on Prime Day!

Stranger than fiction: Sold on a Monday

A fiction inspired by the true story of a newspaper photograph from 1948 that shocked the nation during a time of financial desperation. This story is about the photographer, not the photographed.

From $2.99 at Amazon

Presonal journey: The Wedding Dress

When you own a bridal shop and you help pick the perfect dress for brides-to-be but can't seem to find the perfect dress for your own wedding, what do you do?

From $1.99 at Amazon

Dark mysteries: Run Away

In this thriller, a father heads down a dark and dangerous path in hopes of finding and reuniting with his daughter, who has intentionally taken this path away from him.

From $4.99 at Amazon

Sweet discovery: The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper Kindle Edition

A story of discovery, of both love and self, about an elderly widow who goes on a pilgrimage to find out more about his departed wife before they met. It might make you cry.

From $1.99 at Amazon

Witty reflections: Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) Kindle Edition

A true-ish tale of comedic observation from a hitchhiking traveler. Real diary entries from well-known author David Sedaris. Wondering what he thinks about?

From $3.99 at Amazon

Feminist side: A Year of Biblical Womanhood: How a Liberated Woman Found Herself Sitting on Her Roof, Covering Her Head, and Calling Her Husband 'Master'

When a woman decides to take the Bible literally for a year and attempts to live her daily life the way scripture explains it, she learns a lot about what religions teach — different religions — about the expected role of women and their cultural norms.

From $2.99 at Amazon

Workplace help: Rituals for Work.: 50 Ways to Create Engagement, Shared Purpose, and a Culture that Can Adapt to Change

A business-minded self-help book about motivating, engaging, and creating bonds with co-workers that can change everything. Learn tools to create positive environments to work in.

From $5.99 at Amazon

Fantasy adventure: The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher

The origin story of the magic assassin that fights monsters and dragons. This fantasy tale is part of the larger Witcher series that spawned a series of video games.

From $3.99 at Amazon

Rome revealed: The Storm Before the Storm: The Beginning of the End of the Roman Republic

Rome wasn't built in a day and this historical research shows just how much of what we do today was first invented by the Romans. Political turmoil sparked the downfall of the greatest empire in ancient history. Will it repeat itself someday?

From $3.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't grab one of the Kindle books on sale during Prime Day, you'll always be able to find great prices on digital books from Amazon. Don't forget to look into the Kindle Owner's Lending Library. And, of course, you're going to want to subscribe to Audible.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals