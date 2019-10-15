You just bought a new iPhone 11 Pro, so you don't want anything to happen to that sucker. That's why you put it in a protective case. But what if you want something that is both protective and stylish for the fashionista in you? That's where Speck's Presidio Clear + Glitter comes in.

Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter iPhone 11 Pro Case Price: $45 Bottom line: Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter is a durable and protective case with 13-foot drop protection. The Microban exterior reduces bacteria on the surface and the glitter is embedded into the shell so it doesn't fade. $45 at Speck

Pros Relatively slim profile, not too bulky

Microban antibacterial protection

Glitter is embedded into the case, no fading

Raised bezel on the front keeps the front glass safe

Durable and protective with IMPACTIUM CLEAR cushioning Cons Exterior needs to be wiped down to retain grip factor

Only comes in two colors right now

A bit pricey I've been a fan of Speck's lineup of products for several years now, and I usually find them to be fairly reliable in terms of protecting my expensive iPhones every year. The Presidio Clear + Glitter is a nice balance of both form and function. Bedazzle and protect Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter iPhone Case: Features

The Presidio Clear + Glitter case is made from a dual-layered flexible plastic TPU material that is easy to work with. This means that the case will envelope your iPhone 11 Pro easily, and it doesn't take too much effort to remove either, unlike some other, stiffer cases (Otterbox Symmetry is a good example). This is great for someone who likes to take their phone out every so often to clean, or even switch cases often (that's me). There are precise cutouts for the mute switch, triple lens camera system, charging port, and speakers. The opening for the charging port is also wide enough that it should accommodate pretty much any charging cable—this is important because I've had cases with a smaller opening that don't work with some third-party charging cables I have. The volume and side buttons are covered up, and while the buttons aren't hard to push, they do feel more squishy than click-y, especially when compared to other cases.

The exterior of the Presidio Clear + Glitter is smooth plastic, and a small Speck logo resides on the back in the upper right corner. Presidio Clear + Glitter has the Microban antibacterial coating to help reduce the amount of bacteria that lives on the case from daily use, though I don't have a microscope to see how effective their Microban is. There are little markers in each corner to signify where the IMPACTIUM CLEAR cushioning is. The IMPACTIUM CLEAR cushioning is on the inside and acts like an airbag for your iPhone when it's dropped, as it was designed to absorb and disperse shock from drops up to 13-feet. The raised bezel in the front will also protect the screen if it lands face-down from a drop, or even if you just place your device face-down on a flat surface. Aside from these markers, as well as the buttons, the rest of the case will dazzle with the embedded glitter crystals. I'm also not just talking about a few sprinkles of glitter here and there—this case is absolutely loaded with glitter crystals, and it's distributed evenly throughout. If you show off the case in some natural sunlight, it will definitely shine and sparkle. The best thing about the embedded crystals is the fact that they'll never scratch off or fade, since they're inside the plastic itself. If you want to add some sparkle to your iPhone 11 Pro but still protect it, then Speck's Presidio Clear + Glitter is a solid choice. Bedazzle razzle Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter iPhone Case: What I Like

I received the Bella Pink with Gold Glitter color for the Clear + Glitter case, and I am in love with how it looks. Pink is one of my favorite colors, and this translucent pink is a perfect shade for me, especially for the raised bezel on the front. While the pink version comes with gold glitter, it's hard to tell what color the glitter is unless you get a close-up view of it. Still, I think it looks great, and I like the bedazzle factor that this case adds to my Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro. Though the only way you can tell I have the Midnight Green is by taking a look at the camera, because the pink and gold glitter colors hide the rest of my phone. The Apple logo barely peeks through. One final thing I like is the fact that you don't really see fingerprints or smudges on the back, probably due to the Microban coating. It's also fairly scratch resistant. Get a grip Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter iPhone Case: What I Don't Like

I've been using the Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter case for a few days, and while I like it, I have noticed that it gets a bit slippery after a while. Due to the natural oils in our hands, it feels like it builds up after a bit, making it have less grip. I often feel like I need to wipe the case down with my shirt or cloth to get a grip back on it. That's why while I like the Clear + Glitter, I would recommend the Presidio Grip + Glitter over it, just because of that added rubber grips on the back. But if smooth TPU plastic backs don't bother you much in general, then this case should be fine. Dazzling style and protection Speck Presidio Clear + Glitter iPhone Case: The Bottom Line 4 out of 5 Overall, I think the Presidio Clear + Glitter is a good option for those who want a durable and protective case while also having some whimsical flair. It's easy to get the case on and off, the back is resistant to scratches and smudges, and the glitter is gorgeous. I just wish that it would retain the grip factor without having to clean it off so much. See at Speck