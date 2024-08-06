The Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has become an essential part of my office setup

iMore Verdict
Without any special gimmicks or tech, this charger does exactly what it should, providing a quick top-up to three devices at once. It’s sturdy, looks great, and is absolutely perfect for my desk.
Pros
- +
Good charging rate
- +
Classic aesthetic
- +
Super sturdy
Cons
- -
Very rigid
- -
Can’t fold away like other Anker choices
A solid charger is a dime a dozen nowadays so, for one to stand out, it either needs to have some central gimmick or needs to do everything you need just a bit better than its competition. With the Anker MagGo 3 Wireless Charging Station, Anker has gone for the second choice and mostly pulled it off.
If you’re sick of picking up cheap options that break in less than a year, or want to start out with something with real quality, the device I’ve been testing for the past few weeks is the perfect answer.
Anker MagGo 3 in 1: Price and availability
The Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Stand is currently available for $99.99 on Amazon and the Anker site, though you can get a 25% off coupon if you buy through Amazon, and you can get super fast delivery with Amazon Prime so this is how I’d recommend picking it up.
In my time using the charging stand, I haven’t seen any stock issues and it always seems to suggest a fast delivery window so you should have no problem getting your hands on it. We’re a big fan of Anker here at iMore and have never had any problems when it comes to shipping.
Anker MagGo 3 in 1: What I love
The first thing I noticed when I plugged this in was how sturdy it was. On an office desk setup, there’s never too much worry of it falling and smashing but the strength and quality of its design means I can throw it in my backpack and ensure it won’t snap off easily. With its Qi2-certified 15W wireless charger, my iPhone 15 Pro Max, the best iPhone right now, charges almost as quickly as a traditional cable charger, and the magnetic pull is super strong, ensuring it never falls off. This means it is a great choice for both watching videos in the background or accessing StandBy Mode to constantly display the time.
Being a 3-in-1 charger at a decent price, with its own plug and cable, it is a super versatile choice for any room that can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. Despite being my main charger for a few weeks, I never noticed an inordinate amount of heat from charging any of my devices.
As well as all of this, with a clean black and white aesthetic, it is noticeable on the desk but doesn’t draw the eye away from the entire setup. It’s neutral enough to fit in and striking enough to look quite nice.
Anker MagGo 3 in 1: What I don't love
The biggest thing I wished for when using this over the last few weeks was a little more versatility with the specific angle my iPhone sits at. Thanks to the sturdiness of the device, it has very little wiggle room and this means having to sit at a certain angle or not using a standing desk if I want to keep an eye on the charging devices. A little bit of a swivel on just the top wireless charger could make this a nicer device to use.
As well as this, the Anker foldable MagGo wireless charger does almost everything this does, except it can also be folded away for easy use on the go. This charger is very rigid and sturdy, which is great, but is a little less easy to use in a pinch. It can still travel with you but it requires a bit more effort to set up, and takes up more room when you do.
Anker MagGo 3 in 1: Competition
As mentioned above, the foldable Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station is an excellent choice that’s just $10 more and comes with the same charging speed. The MagGo 3 is a better dedicated charging stand thanks to its stability but less good on the go. The Nomad Stand One Max is also a very nice charger but, at $80, the Anker is a much better choice.
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube was one of our favorite chargers and, at almost $50 more, it’s worth considering for its excellent design and retractable Apple Watch charger.
Should you buy the Anker MagGo 3 in 1 charging stand?
You should buy this if…
- You want a sturdy charger
- You need to charge multiple devices
- You’re looking for the perfect office setup
You shouldn’t buy this if…
- You use a standing desk
- You plan on traveling a lot
Anker MagGo 3 in 1: Verdict
The Anker Mag Go 3 in 1 wireless charging stand looks great on a desk, charges devices super quickly, and feels super sturdy. Though a little bit of rigidity in the position of the wireless charger lets it down on standing desks, it makes up for it in use.
Charge everything
If you're looking to charge your devices wirelessly and quickly, Anker offering is an excellent choice that won't be breaking any time soon.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.