Pips and Pixels
Pips and Pixels is a new column by James Bentley, iMore's resident gaming expert, covering all things gaming in the Apple ecosystem. Looking at news, accessories, and titles you might have missed out on, Apple is becoming more serious about gaming than ever before. With an eye on the wider games industry, James will guide you through what could be next for Apple gamers.
Latest about Pips and Pixels
It's now even easier to play more Windows PC games on Mac
By James Bentley published
Crossover 24 has just added support for even more games on Mac, such as Warframe and Planet Zoo.
"Nothing like this has ever really been done before" — Game Room's developer reflects on Apple Vision Pro gaming and what could be next for Spatial entertainment
By James Bentley published
Pips and Pixels PLUS! Death Stranding on iPhone impressions, new iPhone controllers, and more in this week's Pips and Pixels column
Don't hold your breath for an iPhone Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming app
By John-Anthony Disotto published
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer rules out Xbox Cloud Gaming on the App Store, for now.
Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch
By Daryl Baxter published
Game Room has been leaked ahead of its Feb 2 launch, with an App Store page showcasing the games you can play on Vision Pro.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!