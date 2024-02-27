Pips and Pixels

Pips and Pixels is a new column by James Bentley, iMore's resident gaming expert, covering all things gaming in the Apple ecosystem. Looking at news, accessories, and titles you might have missed out on, Apple is becoming more serious about gaming than ever before. With an eye on the wider games industry, James will guide you through what could be next for Apple gamers. 

Codeweavers Crossover 23.5 screenshot

It's now even easier to play more Windows PC games on Mac

By James Bentley published

Crossover 24 has just added support for even more games on Mac, such as Warframe and Planet Zoo.

Gaming
Game Room Pips and Pixels

"Nothing like this has ever really been done before" — Game Room's developer reflects on Apple Vision Pro gaming and what could be next for Spatial entertainment

By James Bentley published

Pips and Pixels PLUS! Death Stranding on iPhone impressions, new iPhone controllers, and more in this week's Pips and Pixels column

Pips and Pixels
Xbox Phil Spencer 20th Anniversary

Don't hold your breath for an iPhone Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming app

By John-Anthony Disotto published

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer rules out Xbox Cloud Gaming on the App Store, for now.

Gaming
Game Room on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch

By Daryl Baxter published

Game Room has been leaked ahead of its Feb 2 launch, with an App Store page showcasing the games you can play on Vision Pro.

Vision Pro
Apple event

iPhone 15 Pro was pitched as the ultimate gaming handheld – but can Apple really take it to the next level?

By Craig Grannell published

Can Apple leverage all of the iPhone 15 Pro's power to finally bring great gaming to the mobile masses?

Gaming