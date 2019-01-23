Today only, Woot is offering up the Kindle Voyage 6-inch Wi-Fi E-Reader for just $129.99. This machine includes special offers, also known as tasteful ads on the lockscreen, and typically it would cost $220 at Amazon brand new. Use your Amazon Prime account to skip Woot's shipping fee.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, these are in brand new condition and include a 12-month Amazon warranty. The reason for the sale price is that these Kindles started life as "International 3G" versions but that 3G connectivity does not work in North America. Since the Voyage basically never goes on sale, especially now that Amazon is focused on the Oasis, this may well be your best bet when it comes to saving money.

The Kindle Voyage features a high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp text, and the screen is glare-free and even feels like paper. The reader has an adaptive front light so you'll never struggle to see, and the bezel can be used to turn the pages effortlessly. This model also features Bookerly, Amazon's designed-from-scratch book font, and other nice details like Smart Lookup for word definitions or in-line footnotes to keep your experience seamless.

Now that you have a Kindle, what are you going to read? We post book deals very frequently, and you can also check out Kindle Unlimited for free for 30 days. It gets you access to over a million titles for only $10 per month.

