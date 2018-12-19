The Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 bookshelf speakers are down to $149.98 on Amazon. That's $100 better than the last deal we shared, the lowest price we've ever seen, and even a better price than the slightly smaller B5.2 speakers. These speakers normally sell for $300, too, so it's half off the street price.

These aren't the only Elac speakers on sale right now. The entire Debut 2.0 B6.2 lineup is on sale today. That includes Elac's floorstanding speakers and the center speaker. You could get an entire 7.1 surround sound setup for a fraction of the normal cost.

We have shared plenty of deals on Elac speakers in the past, so we're big fans of the audio and build quality. These new speakers only improve on the old formula, with CNET giving them a 4.5 out of 5 and calling them "one of the best speakers at this price."

